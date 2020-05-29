Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Calyx Ventures Inc.    CYX   CA13173G1081

CALYX VENTURES INC.

(CYX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Calyx Provides Update on Timing for Filing of Annual Financial Statements and First Quarter Interim Financial Statements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/29/2020 | 08:45pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2020) - Calyx Ventures Inc. (TSXV: CYX) (the "Company") announces that the Company will continue to rely on the temporary 45-day extension for the filing deadline of its annual financial statements, the accompanying management's discussion and analysis, and the related officer certifications (collectively, the "Annual Filings") for the year ended December 31, 2019, and will also rely on the extension in respect of its interim financial statements, the accompanying management's discussion and analysis and the related officer certificates (collectively, the "Interim Filings") for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020, as granted by the Canadian Securities Administrators in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to the extension, the Company was required to file the Annual Filings by April 29, 2020 and the Interim Filings by June 1, 2020, respectively. Relying on B.C. Instrument 51-515 (Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements), affording the Company an additional 45-days from the deadline to file, the Company expects to file the Annual Filings, and the Interim Filings, on or before June 14, 2020.

There have been no undisclosed material business developments since the filing of the last interim financial report. The Company acknowledges that management and other insiders are subject to a trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in Section 9 of National Policy 11-207 (Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions).

For further information about Calyx, please visit www.calyxbio.com or contact:

Roger Forde
President and Chief Executive Officer
Calyx Ventures Inc.
Tel: 604.880.8822
Email: rogerf@calyxbio.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the anticipated timeline for filing of the Annual Filings and the Interim Filings. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/56908


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CALYX VENTURES INC.
05/29Calyx Provides Update on Timing for Filing of Annual Financial Statements and..
NE
04/28Calyx to Delay Filing of Annual Financial Statements And MD&A
NE
2019CALYX VENTURES : Announces Major Update to Leafhub Platform
AQ
2019Calyx Announces Major Update to Leafhub Platform
NE
2019Calyx to Complete Private Placement
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2018 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2018 -2,49 M -1,81 M -1,81 M
Net cash 2018 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
P/E ratio 2018 -1,09x
Yield 2018 -
Capitalization 0,95 M 0,69 M 0,69 M
EV / Sales 2017 250x
EV / Sales 2018 1 184x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart CALYX VENTURES INC.
Duration : Period :
Calyx Ventures Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Roger Forde President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gavin McMillan Chief Financial Officer & Director
Graeme Watson Independent Director
Adrian W. Bak Independent Director
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group