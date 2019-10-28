Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Electricité de France    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Electricite de France : France orders EDF to tackle nuclear project failings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 06:53am EDT
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire attends a news conference to release the Folz report about EDF's long-delayed Flamanville nuclear plant, at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - EDF must present an action plan within a month on how to tackle skills shortages and other problems that have caused delays at key nuclear projects and damaged the reputation of the industry, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday.

"The nuclear sector has to get back on track. It's a question of energy sovereignty," Le Maire told a news conference, after unveiling a government-backed audit of setbacks at EDF's Flamanville 3 nuclear project in France.

One of the report's main findings pointed to a lack of industrial expertise in the sector, which Le Maire called "a failure."

EDF Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy will have a month to present his proposals, Le Maire added, and the government will check on how they are being implemented by the end of 2020.

EDF, which is 84%-owned by the French government, revealed in early October that the Flamanville project, which is running a decade behind schedule, would cost 1.5 billion euros (1.3 billion pounds) more than previously expected.

With the bill now running at 12.4 billion euros overall, the setbacks, partly derived from weld repairs ordered by French nuclear watchdog ASN, have added to a series of headaches for a company still aiming to be a global leader in the sector.

It has also had to hike its cost estimates for the Hinkley Point C nuclear plant it is building in Britain, and it recently encountered a separate problem with defective weldings at some steam generators of its reactors, although ASN subsequently ruled these could remain operational.

Le Maire said skills shortages within France's nuclear sector were so severe that most of the weldings in the Flamanville project had to be done by foreign sub-contractors.

"It's true, France's nuclear industry is going through a difficult time," Levy told the same news conference, adding EDF would "double down on its efforts" to raise standards in its teams and in the quality of its projects.

(Reporting by Bate Felix and Sarah White; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Sarah White
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE -0.65% 9.23 Real-time Quote.-32.68%
PEUGEOT 0.76% 25.05 Real-time Quote.33.23%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
06:53aELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : France orders EDF to tackle nuclear project failings
RE
10/25ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF Lowers French Nuclear Output Forecast for 2019
DJ
10/25ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : Update on EDF's nuclear plants
GL
10/24Brazil narrows field to China, Russia, France for Angra 3 nuclear partner
RE
10/24ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : French regulator sees no need to halt EDF reactors over ..
RE
10/21ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : Companies slow to disclose financial costs of climate ch..
RE
10/21ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : Orano Gets EDF Contract to Supply Services at Three Nucl..
DJ
10/21France may yet pursue 100% renewable power strategy - minister
RE
10/17ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF CEO says France prepares to build new nuclear plants..
RE
10/17ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : French power output down 4.7 GW as EDF workers protest r..
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 71 429 M
EBIT 2019 6 517 M
Net income 2019 2 817 M
Debt 2019 38 761 M
Yield 2019 3,59%
P/E ratio 2019 11,3x
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,94x
EV / Sales2020 0,96x
Capitalization 28 309 M
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 13,26  €
Last Close Price 9,29  €
Spread / Highest target 115%
Spread / Average Target 42,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Bernard Lévy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Senior Executive Vice President-Group Finance
Christophe Salomon Head-Information Systems
Jacky Chorin Director
Jean-Paul Rignac Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-32.68%31 480
NATIONAL GRID PLC18.28%41 360
SEMPRA ENERGY33.07%40 650
ENGIE19.16%40 444
ORSTED AS44.59%38 938
E.ON SE3.30%25 767
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group