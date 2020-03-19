Equus Total Return : SEC Filing (40-17G) - Fidelity Bond Filing
0
03/19/2020 | 03:38pm EDT
EQUUS TOTAL RETURN, INC.
KENNETH I. DENOS
SECRETARY & CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER
March 19, 2020
VIA EDGAR
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
100 F Street, N.E.
Washington, D.C. 20549-0506
Re: Equus Total Return, Inc. - Rule 17g-1(g) Fidelity Bond Filing
Ladies and Gentlemen:
On behalf of Equus Total Return, Inc. (the 'Company'), enclosed herewith for filing, pursuant to Rule 17g-1(g) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, is a copy of the following materials:
1.
A Certificate of the Secretary of the Company, which attaches a copy of the resolutions of the Board of Directors approving the amount, type, form and coverage of the Fidelity Bond and a statement as to the period for which premiums have been paid; and
2.
A copy of the Fidelity Bond covering the Company.
If you have any questions regarding this submission, please do not hesitate to call me at (713) 529-0900.
Very truly yours,
/s/ Kenneth I. Denos
Kenneth I. Denos
Chief Compliance Officer
Enclosures
EQUUS TOTAL RETURN, INC.
KENNETH I. DENOS
SECRETARY & CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER
CERTIFICATE OF SECRETARY
The undersigned, Kenneth I. Denos, Secretary of Equus Total Return, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the 'Company'), does hereby certify that:
1. This certificate is being delivered to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') in connection with the filing of the Company's fidelity bond (the 'Bond') pursuant to Rule 17g-1 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the SEC is entitled to rely on this certificate for purposes of the filing.
2.The undersigned is the duly elected, qualified and acting Secretary of the Company, and has custody of the corporate records of the Company and is a proper officer to make this certification.
3. Attached hereto as Exhibit A is a copy of the resolutions approved by the Board of Directors of the Company, including a majority of the Board of Directors who are not 'interested persons' of the Company, approving the amount, type, form and coverage of the Bond.
4.Premiums have been paid for the period March 28, 2019 to March 28, 2020.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have executed this certificate as of the 19th day of March, 2020.
EQUUS TOTAL RETURN, INC.
By:
/s/ Kenneth I. Denos
Name:
Kenneth I. Denos
Title:
Secretary
EXHIBIT A
Resolutions of the Board of Directors
of Equus Total Return, Inc.
effective as ofMarch 15, 2020
WHEREAS, pursuant to Rule 17g-1 of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the '1940 Act'), Equus Total Return, Inc. (the 'Company') is required to provide and maintain a fidelity bond against larceny and embezzlement, covering each officer and employee of the Company, who may singly or jointly with others, have access to securities or funds of the Company;
WHEREAS, Rule 17g-1 specifies that the bond may be in the form of (i) an individual bond for each covered person, or a schedule or blanket bond covering such persons, (ii) a blanket bond which names the Company as the only insured (a 'single insured bond'), or (iii) a bond which names the Company and one or more other parties as insureds (a 'joint insured bond'), as permitted by Rule 17g-1; and
WHEREAS, the Board of Directors of the Company (the 'Board') (including a majority of the directors who are not 'interested directors' of the Company) has reviewed the Investment Company Bond submitted to it and after due consideration of all relevant factors including, but not limited to, the value of the aggregate assets of the Company to which any covered person may have access, the type and terms of the arrangements made for custody and safekeeping of such assets, and the nature of the Company's portfolio securities, believes such bond is in reasonable form and amount;
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Board of Directors of the Fund hereby determines that a fidelity bond issued by Chubb Group of Insurance Companies covering officers and employers of the Fund in accordance with the requirements of Rule 17g-1 under the 1940 Act, in the amount of $400,000, is reasonable in form and amount, after having given due consideration to the value of the aggregate assets of the Fund to which any such covered person may have access, the type and terms of the arrangements made for the custody and safekeeping of such assets, and the nature of the securities in the Fund's portfolio; and be it further
RESOLVED, that the officers of the Fund are authorized to file the following documents with the SEC (and any actions previously taken in this regard are ratified):
a. A copy of the Fidelity Bond;
b. A copy of the Board resolution approving the Fidelity Bond; and
c. Any other documents required by Rule 17g-1 under the Investment Company Act of 1940; and be it further
RESOLVED, that all actions taken prior hereto by the officers of the Company in the name and on behalf of the Company in connection with the matters related thereto are hereby approved, ratified and confirmed as the acts of the Company as if each such act had been presented to and approved by the Board prior to being taken.
RESOLVED, that the officers of the Company are hereby severally authorized to sign, execute, certify to, verify, acknowledge, deliver, accept, file and record any and all such instruments, agreements and documents and amendments and supplements thereto, and to take or cause to be taken any and all other action, in the name and on behalf of the Company or otherwise, as any such officer shall, in such officer's sole discretion, deem necessary or desirable and in the best interests of the Company to effect the purposes of the foregoing resolutions, and that any such officer's signature or such actions taken by such officer shall be conclusive evidence that such officer did deem same to be desirable or necessary and in the best interests of the Company.
Chubb Group of Insurance Companies
DECLARATIONS
202B Hall's Mill Road
FINANCIAL INSTITUTION INVESTMENT
Whitehouse Station, NJ 08889
COMPANY ASSET PROTECTION BOND
NAME OF ASSURED (including its Subsidiaries):
Bond Number:
82050480
EQUUS TOTAL RETURN, INC.
700 LOUISIANA STREET, 48TH FLOOR
FEDERAL INSURANCE COMPANY
HOUSTON, TX
77002
Incorporated under the laws of Indiana
a stock insurance company herein called the COMPANY
Capital Center, 251 North Illinois, Suite 1100
Indianapolis, IN 46204-1927
ITEM 1.
BOND PERIOD: from
12:01 a.m. on
March 28, 2019
to
12:01 a.m. on
March 28, 2020
ITEM 2.
LIMITS OF LIABILITY--DEDUCTIBLE AMOUNTS:
If 'Not Covered' is inserted below opposite any specified INSURING CLAUSE, such INSURING CLAUSE and
any other reference shall be deemed to be deleted. There shall be no deductible applicable to any loss
under INSURING CLAUSE 1. sustained by any Investment Company.
SINGLE LOSS
DEDUCTIBLE
INSURING CLAUSE
LIMIT OF LIABILITY
AMOUNT
1
.
Employee
$
400,000
$
0
2
.
On Premises
$
400,000
$
10,000
3
.
In Transit
$
400,000
$
10,000
4
.
Forgery or Alteration
$
400,000
$
10,000
5
.
Extended Forgery
$
400,000
$
10,000
6
.
Counterfeit Money
$
400,000
$
10,000
7
.
Threats to Person
$
Not Covered
$
Not Covered
8
.
Computer System
$
400,000
$
10,000
9
.
Voice Initiated Funds Transfer
Instruction
$
400,000
$
10,000
10
.
Uncollectible Items of Deposit
$
250,000
$
5,000
11
.
Audit Expense
$
250,000
$
5,000
ITEM 3.
THE LIABILITY OF THE COMPANY IS ALSO SUBJECT TO THE TERMS OF THE FOLLOWING
ENDORSEMENTS EXECUTED SIMULTANEOUSLY HEREWITH:
1 - 5
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, THE COMPANY has caused this Bond to be signed by its authorized officers, but it shall not be
valid unless also signed by an authorized representative of the Company.
ICAP Bond (5-98) - Federal
Form 17-02-1421 (Ed. 5-98)
Page 1 of 1
The COMPANY, in consideration of payment of the required premium, and in reliance
on the APPLICATION and all other statements made and information furnished to the
COMPANY by the ASSURED, and subject to the DECLARATIONS made a part of this
Bond and to all other terms and conditions of this Bond, agrees to pay the ASSURED
for:
Insuring Clauses
Employee
1.
Loss resulting directly from Larceny or Embezzlement committed by any
Employee, alone or in collusion with others.
On Premises
2.
Loss of Property resulting directly from robbery, burglary, false pretenses,
common law or statutory larceny, misplacement, mysterious unexplainable
disappearance, damage, destruction or removal, from the possession, custody or
control of the ASSURED, while such Property is lodged or deposited at premises
located anywhere.
In Transit
3.
Loss of Property resulting directly from common law or statutory larceny,
misplacement, mysterious unexplainable disappearance, damage or destruction,
while the Property is in transit anywhere:
a.
in an armored motor vehicle, including loading and unloading thereof,
b.
in the custody of a natural person acting as a messenger of the ASSURED,
or
c.
in the custody of a Transportation Company and being transported in a
conveyance other than an armored motor vehicle provided, however, that
covered Property transported in such manner is limited to the following:
(1)
written records,
(2)
securities issued in registered form, which are not endorsed or are
restrictively endorsed, or
(3)
negotiable instruments not payable to bearer, which are not endorsed
or are restrictively endorsed.
Coverage under this INSURING CLAUSE begins immediately on the receipt of
such Property by the natural person or Transportation Company and ends
immediately on delivery to the premises of the addressee or to any representative
of the addressee located anywhere.
ICAP Bond (5-98)
Form 17-02-1421 (Ed. 5-98)
Page 1 of 19
Insuring Clauses
(continued)
Forgery Or Alteration
4.
Loss resulting directly from:
a.
Forgery on, or fraudulent material alteration of, any bills of exchange,
checks, drafts, acceptances, certificates of deposits, promissory notes, due
bills, money orders, orders upon public treasuries, letters of credit, other
written promises, orders or directions to pay sums certain in money, or
receipts for the withdrawal of Property, or
b.
transferring, paying or delivering any funds or other Property, or establishing
any credit or giving any value in reliance on any written instructions, advices
or applications directed to the ASSURED authorizing or acknowledging the
transfer, payment, delivery or receipt of funds or other Property, which
instructions, advices or applications fraudulently purport to bear the
handwritten signature of any customer of the ASSURED, or shareholder or
subscriber to shares of an Investment Company, or of any financial
institution or Employee but which instructions, advices or applications either
bear a Forgery or have been fraudulently materially altered without the
knowledge and consent of such customer, shareholder, subscriber, financial
institution or Employee;
excluding, however, under this INSURING CLAUSE any loss covered under
INSURING CLAUSE 5. of this Bond, whether or not coverage for INSURING
CLAUSE 5. is provided for in the DECLARATIONS of this Bond.
For the purpose of this INSURING CLAUSE, a mechanically reproduced facsimile
signature is treated the same as a handwritten signature.
Extended Forgery
5.
Loss resulting directly from the ASSURED having, in good faith, and in the
ordinary course of business, for its own account or the account of others in any
capacity:
a.
acquired, accepted or received, sold or delivered, or given value, extended
credit or assumed liability, in reliance on any original Securities,
documents or other written instruments which prove to:
(1)
bear a Forgery or a fraudulently material alteration,
(2)
have been lost or stolen, or
(3)
be Counterfeit, or
b.
guaranteed in writing or witnessed any signatures on any transfer,
assignment, bill of sale, power of attorney, guarantee, endorsement or other
obligation upon or in connection with any Securities, documents or other
written instruments.
Actual physical possession, and continued actual physical possession if taken as
collateral, of such Securities, documents or other written instruments by an
Employee, Custodian, or a Federal or State chartered deposit institution of the
ASSURED is a condition precedent to the ASSURED having relied on such items.
Release or return of such collateral is an acknowledgment by the ASSURED that it
no longer relies on such collateral.
ICAP Bond (5-98)
Form 17-02-1421 (Ed. 5-98)
Page 2 of 19
Insuring Clauses
Extended Forgery
For the purpose of this INSURING CLAUSE, a mechanically reproduced facsimile
(continued)
signature is treated the same as a handwritten signature.
Counterfeit Money
6.
Loss resulting directly from the receipt by the ASSURED in good faith of any
Counterfeit money.
Threats To Person
7.
Loss resulting directly from surrender of Property away from an office of the
ASSURED as a result of a threat communicated to the ASSURED to do bodily
harm to an Employee as defined in SECTION 1.e. (1), (2) and (5), a Relative or
invitee of such Employee, or a resident of the household of such Employee, who
is, or allegedly is, being held captive provided, however, that prior to the surrender
of such Property:
a.
the Employee who receives the threat has made a reasonable effort to
notify an officer of the ASSURED who is not involved in such threat, and
b.
the ASSURED has made a reasonable effort to notify the Federal Bureau of
Investigation and local law enforcement authorities concerning such threat.
It is agreed that for purposes of this INSURING CLAUSE, any Employee of the
ASSURED, as set forth in the preceding paragraph, shall be deemed to be an
ASSURED hereunder, but only with respect to the surrender of money, securities
and other tangible personal property in which such Employee has a legal or
equitable interest.
Computer System
8.
Loss resulting directly from fraudulent:
a.
entries of data into, or
b.
changes of data elements or programs within,
a Computer System, provided the fraudulent entry or change causes:
(1)
funds or other property to be transferred, paid or delivered,
(2)
an account of the ASSURED or of its customer to be added, deleted,
debited or credited, or
(3)
an unauthorized account or a fictitious account to be debited or
credited.
ICAP Bond (5-98)
Form 17-02-1421 (Ed. 5-98)
Page 3 of 19
Insuring Clauses
(continued)
Voice Initiated Funds
9.
Loss resulting directly from Voice Initiated Funds Transfer Instruction directed
Transfer Instruction
to the ASSURED authorizing the transfer of dividends or redemption proceeds of
Investment Company shares from a Customer's account, provided such Voice
Initiated Funds Transfer Instruction was:
a.
received at the ASSURED'S offices by those Employees of the ASSURED
specifically authorized to receive the Voice Initiated Funds Transfer
Instruction,
b.
made by a person purporting to be a Customer, and
c.
made by said person for the purpose of causing the ASSURED or Customer
to sustain a loss or making an improper personal financial gain for such
person or any other person.
In order for coverage to apply under this INSURING CLAUSE, all Voice Initiated
Funds Transfer Instructions must be received and processed in accordance with
the Designated Procedures outlined in the APPLICATION furnished to the
COMPANY.
Uncollectible Items of
10.
Loss resulting directly from the ASSURED having credited an account of a
Deposit
customer, shareholder or subscriber on the faith of any Items of Deposit which
prove to be uncollectible, provided that the crediting of such account causes:
a.
redemptions or withdrawals to be permitted,
b.
shares to be issued, or
c.
dividends to be paid,
from an account of an Investment Company.
In order for coverage to apply under this INSURING CLAUSE, the ASSURED
must hold Items of Deposit for the minimum number of days stated in the
APPLICATION before permitting any redemptions or withdrawals, issuing any
shares or paying any dividends with respect to such Items of Deposit.
Items of Deposit shall not be deemed uncollectible until the ASSURED'S
standard collection procedures have failed.
Audit Expense
11.
Expense incurred by the ASSURED for that part of the cost of audits or
examinations required by any governmental regulatory authority or self-regulatory
organization to be conducted by such authority, organization or their appointee by
reason of the discovery of loss sustained by the ASSURED and covered by this
Bond.
ICAP Bond (5-98)
Form 17-02-1421 (Ed. 5-98)
Page 4 of 19
General Agreements
Additional Companies
A.
If more than one corporation, or Investment Company, or any combination of
Included As Assured
them is included as the ASSURED herein:
(1)
The total liability of the COMPANY under this Bond for loss or losses
sustained by any one or more or all of them shall not exceed the limit for
which the COMPANY would be liable under this Bond if all such loss were
sustained by any one of them.
(2)
Only the first named ASSURED shall be deemed to be the sole agent of the
others for all purposes under this Bond, including but not limited to the giving
or receiving of any notice or proof required to be given and for the purpose of
effecting or accepting any amendments to or termination of this Bond. The
COMPANY shall furnish each Investment Company with a copy of the
Bond and with any amendment thereto, together with a copy of each formal
filing of claim by any other named ASSURED and notification of the terms of
the settlement of each such claim prior to the execution of such settlement.
(3)
The COMPANY shall not be responsible for the proper application of any
payment made hereunder to the first named ASSURED.
(4)
Knowledge possessed or discovery made by any partner, director, trustee,
officer or supervisory employee of any ASSURED shall constitute knowledge
or discovery by all the ASSUREDS for the purposes of this Bond.
(5)
If the first named ASSURED ceases for any reason to be covered under this
Bond, then the ASSURED next named on the APPLICATION shall thereafter
be considered as the first named ASSURED for the purposes of this Bond.
Representation Made By
B.
The ASSURED represents that all information it has furnished in the
Assured
APPLICATION for this Bond or otherwise is complete, true and correct. Such
APPLICATION and other information constitute part of this Bond.
The ASSURED must promptly notify the COMPANY of any change in any fact or
circumstance which materially affects the risk assumed by the COMPANY under
this Bond.
Any intentional misrepresentation, omission, concealment or incorrect statement of
a material fact, in the APPLICATION or otherwise, shall be grounds for recision of
this Bond.
ICAP Bond (5-98)
Form 17-02-1421 (Ed. 5-98)
Page 5 of 19
General Agreements
(continued)
Additional Offices Or
C.
If the ASSURED, other than an Investment Company, while this Bond is in force,
Employees - Consolidation,
merges or consolidates with, or purchases or acquires assets or liabilities of
Merger Or Purchase Or
another institution, the ASSURED shall not have the coverage afforded under this
Acquisition Of Assets Or
Bond for loss which has:
Liabilities - Notice To
(1)
occurred or will occur on premises, or
Company
(2)
been caused or will be caused by an employee, or
(3)
arisen or will arise out of the assets or liabilities,
of such institution, unless the ASSURED:
a.
gives the COMPANY written notice of the proposed consolidation, merger or
purchase or acquisition of assets or liabilities prior to the proposed effective
date of such action, and
b.
obtains the written consent of the COMPANY to extend some or all of the
coverage provided by this Bond to such additional exposure, and
c.
on obtaining such consent, pays to the COMPANY an additional premium.
Change Of Control -
D.
When the ASSURED learns of a change in control (other than in an Investment
Notice To Company
Company), as set forth in Section 2(a) (9) of the Investment Company Act of
1940,
the ASSURED shall within sixty (60) days give written notice to the
COMPANY setting forth:
(1)
the names of the transferors and transferees (or the names of the beneficial
owners if the voting securities are registered in another name),
(2)
the total number of voting securities owned by the transferors and the
transferees (or the beneficial owners), both immediately before and after the
transfer, and
(3)
the total number of outstanding voting securities.
Failure to give the required notice shall result in termination of coverage for any
loss involving a transferee, to be effective on the date of such change in control.
Court Costs And
E.
The COMPANY will indemnify the ASSURED for court costs and reasonable
Attorneys' Fees
attorneys' fees incurred and paid by the ASSURED in defense, whether or not
successful, whether or not fully litigated on the merits and whether or not settled,
of any claim, suit or legal proceeding with respect to which the ASSURED would
be entitled to recovery under this Bond. However, with respect to INSURING
CLAUSE 1., this Section shall only apply in the event that:
(1)
an Employee admits to being guilty of Larceny or Embezzlement,
(2)
an Employee is adjudicated to be guilty of Larceny or Embezzlement, or
ICAP Bond (5-98)
Form 17-02-1421 (Ed. 5-98)
Page 6 of 19
General Agreements
Court Costs And
(3)
in the absence of 1 or 2 above, an arbitration panel agrees, after a review of
Attorneys' Fees
an agreed statement of facts between the COMPANY and the ASSURED,
(continued)
that an Employee would be found guilty of Larceny or Embezzlement if
such Employee were prosecuted.
The ASSURED shall promptly give notice to the COMPANY of any such suit or
legal proceeding and at the request of the COMPANY shall furnish copies of all
pleadings and pertinent papers to the COMPANY. The COMPANY may, at its
sole option, elect to conduct the defense of all or part of such legal proceeding.
The defense by the COMPANY shall be in the name of the ASSURED through
attorneys selected by the COMPANY. The ASSURED shall provide all reasonable
information and assistance as required by the COMPANY for such defense.
If the COMPANY declines to defend the ASSURED, no settlement without the
prior written consent of the COMPANY nor judgment against the ASSURED shall
determine the existence, extent or amount of coverage under this Bond.
If the amount demanded in any such suit or legal proceeding is within the
DEDUCTIBLE AMOUNT, if any, the COMPANY shall have no liability for court
costs and attorney's fees incurred in defending all or part of such suit or legal
proceeding.
If the amount demanded in any such suit or legal proceeding is in excess of the
LIMIT OF LIABILITY stated in ITEM 2. of the DECLARATIONS for the applicable
INSURING CLAUSE, the COMPANY'S liability for court costs and attorney's fees
incurred in defending all or part of such suit or legal proceedings is limited to the
proportion of such court costs and attorney's fees incurred that the LIMIT OF
LIABILITY stated in ITEM 2. of the DECLARATIONS for the applicable INSURING
CLAUSE bears to the total of the amount demanded in such suit or legal
proceeding.
If the amount demanded is any such suit or legal proceeding is in excess of the
DEDUCTIBLE AMOUNT, if any, but within the LIMIT OF LIABILITY stated in ITEM
2.
of the DECLARATIONS for the applicable INSURING CLAUSE, the
COMPANY'S liability for court costs and attorney's fees incurred in defending all or
part of such suit or legal proceedings shall be limited to the proportion of such
court costs or attorney's fees that the amount demanded that would be payable
under this Bond after application of the DEDUCTIBLE AMOUNT, bears to the total
amount demanded.
Amounts paid by the COMPANY for court costs and attorneys' fees shall be in
addition to the LIMIT OF LIABILITY stated in ITEM 2. of the DECLARATIONS.
ICAP Bond (5-98)
Form 17-02-1421 (Ed. 5-98)
Page 7 of 19
Conditions and
Limitations
Definitions
1.
As used in this Bond:
a.
Computer System means a computer and all input, output, processing,
storage, off-line media libraries, and communication facilities which are
connected to the computer and which are under the control and supervision
of the operating system(s) or application(s) software used by the ASSURED.
b.
Counterfeit means an imitation of an actual valid original which is intended
to deceive and be taken as the original.
c.
Custodian means the institution designated by an Investment Company to
maintain possession and control of its assets.
d.
Customer means an individual, corporate, partnership, trust customer,
shareholder or subscriber of an Investment Company which has a written
agreement with the ASSURED for Voice Initiated Funds Transfer
Instruction.
e.
Employee means:
(1)
an officer of the ASSURED,
(2)
a natural person while in the regular service of the ASSURED at any of
the ASSURED'S premises and compensated directly by the ASSURED
through its payroll system and subject to the United States Internal
Revenue Service Form W-2 or equivalent income reporting plans of
other countries, and whom the ASSURED has the right to control and
direct both as to the result to be accomplished and details and means
by which such result is accomplished in the performance of such
service,
(3)
a guest student pursuing studies or performing duties in any of the
ASSURED'S premises,
(4)
an attorney retained by the ASSURED and an employee of such
attorney while either is performing legal services for the ASSURED,
(5)
a natural person provided by an employment contractor to perform
employee duties for the ASSURED under the ASSURED'S supervision
at any of the ASSURED'S premises,
(6)
an employee of an institution merged or consolidated with the
ASSURED prior to the effective date of this Bond,
(7)
a director or trustee of the ASSURED, but only while performing acts
within the scope of the customary and usual duties of any officer or
other employee of the ASSURED or while acting as a member of any
committee duly elected or appointed to examine or audit or have
custody of or access to Property of the ASSURED, or
ICAP Bond (5-98)
Form 17-02-1421 (Ed. 5-98)
Page 8 of 19
Conditions and
Limitations
Definitions
(8)
each natural person, partnership or corporation authorized by written
(continued)
agreement with the ASSURED to perform services as electronic data
processor of checks or other accounting records related to such checks but
only while such person, partnership or corporation is actually performing
such services and not:
a.
creating, preparing, modifying or maintaining the ASSURED'S
computer software or programs, or
b.
acting as transfer agent or in any other agency capacity in issuing
checks, drafts or securities for the ASSURED,
(9)
any partner, officer or employee of an investment advisor, an underwriter
(distributor), a transfer agent or shareholder accounting recordkeeper, or an
administrator, for an Investment Company while performing acts coming
within the scope of the customary and usual duties of an officer or employee
of an Investment Company or acting as a member of any committee duly
elected or appointed to examine, audit or have custody of or access to
Property of an Investment Company.
The term Employee shall not include any partner, officer or employee of a
transfer agent, shareholder accounting recordkeeper or administrator:
a.
which is not an 'affiliated person' (as defined in Section 2(a) of the
Investment Company Act of 1940) of an Investment Company or of
the investment advisor or underwriter (distributor) of such Investment
Company, or
b.
which is a 'bank' (as defined in Section 2(a) of the Investment
Company Act of 1940).
This Bond does not afford coverage in favor of the employers of
persons as set forth in e. (4), (5) and (8) above, and upon payment to
the ASSURED by the COMPANY resulting directly from Larceny or
Embezzlement committed by any of the partners, officers or
employees of such employers, whether acting alone or in collusion with
others, an assignment of such of the ASSURED'S rights and causes of
action as it may have against such employers by reason of such acts
so committed shall, to the extent of such payment, be given by the
ASSURED to the COMPANY, and the ASSURED shall execute all
papers necessary to secure to the COMPANY the rights provided for
herein.
Each employer of persons as set forth in e.(4), (5) and (8) above and the
partners, officers and other employees of such employers shall collectively
be deemed to be one person for all the purposes of this Bond; excepting,
however, the fifth paragraph of Section 13.
Independent contractors not specified in e.(4), (5) or (8) above,
intermediaries, agents, brokers or other representatives of the same general
character shall not be considered Employees.
ICAP Bond (5-98)
Form 17-02-1421 (Ed. 5-98)
Page 9 of 19
Conditions and
Limitations
Definitions
f.
Forgery means the signing of the name of another natural person with the
(continued)
intent to deceive but does not mean a signature which consists in whole or in
part of one's own name, with or without authority, in any capacity for any
purpose.
g.
Investment Company means any investment company registered under the
Investment Company Act of 1940 and listed under the NAME OF ASSURED
on the DECLARATIONS.
h.
Items of Deposit means one or more checks or drafts drawn upon a
financial institution in the United States of America.
i.
Larceny or Embezzlement means larceny or embezzlement as defined in
Section 37 of the Investment Company Act of 1940.
j.
Property means money, revenue and other stamps; securities; including any
note, stock, treasury stock, bond, debenture, evidence of indebtedness,
certificate of deposit, certificate of interest or participation in any profit-
sharing agreement, collateral trust certificate, preorganization certificate or
