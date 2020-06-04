Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Human Health Holdings Limited    1419   KYG4644Q1091

HUMAN HEALTH HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1419)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trump Issues Order to Expedite Projects, Sidestep Environmental Reviews

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/04/2020 | 05:22pm EDT

By Timothy Puko

WASHINGTON -- President Trump has ordered federal agencies to use emergency authority to sidestep environmental reviews to expedite highways, pipelines and other major infrastructure projects as a way to boost an economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The executive order Mr. Trump signed Thursday builds off a national-emergency declaration for the pandemic with a broad effort to, at least temporarily, suspend bedrock environmental laws. It orders agencies to find projects that could help an economic recovery and then work with senior administration officials identifying emergency exemptions and ways around standard requirements of the National Environmental Policy and Endangered Species acts, among others.

It is one of two moves the administration announced Thursday to restrain environmental regulators. Environmental Protection Agency leaders said they are proposing new standards for crafting Clean Air Act rules, limiting the ways the agency can use public-health benefits to justify major new air regulations.

A senior administration official says the environmental permitting process is broken and prone to political inaction, and the order says federal agencies need to further overhaul an "outdated" bureaucracy. That mirrors Mr. Trump's comments from January when he proposed a long-term overhaul of permitting under the National Environmental Policy Act, including two-year time limits on environmental reviews.

Waiving NEPA requirements would likely give developers a way around environmental assessments and processes designed to court community feedback and give some local control over major infrastructure projects. Mr. Trump is also ordering the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to speed up civil works projects, and the Interior, Agriculture and Defense departments to expedite projects on federal lands.

"Unnecessary regulatory delays will deny our citizens opportunities for jobs and economic security, keeping millions of Americans out of work and hindering our economic recovery from the national emergency," Mr. Trump says in the order.

Separately, the EPA said Wednesday it was looking to standardize how it calculated the human costs and benefits of clean-air regulations -- drawing support from some business groups, and opposition from environmentalists.

The EPA has been working on the proposal for a year, saying it is a Trump administration initiative to root out costly regulations. It will require a cost-benefit analysis consistent with White House protocols for all future, major clean-air rules, and prohibit new air rules from being justified primarily by public health benefits that are from improvements secondary to the purpose of the rule, known as co-benefits, the EPA said.

Administrator Andrew Wheeler said Thursday that he wants to implement standards in response to rule changes from the Obama era that used inconsistent cost estimates or that showed a public benefit only because co-benefits outweighed compliance costs.

"The agency has been inconsistent with its application, causing confusion and concerns that EPA rules may ignore costs or inflate benefits," Mr. Wheeler told reporters in a telephone briefing Thursday. "We are putting into place more consistent rules that balance the benefits of a reduction of a pollutant with the costs of limiting the creation of the same pollutant."

Business interests and conservative groups have repeatedly complained that Obama-era rules ascribed too much value to human health and environmental improvements, or unfairly relied on co-benefits. Major business groups including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the American Petroleum Institute cheered on EPA's announcement.

The policy will bring "consistency and greater transparency in analyzing the benefits and costs of proposed rules," Frank Macchiarola, API's senior vice president of policy, economics and regulatory affairs, said in a statement.

Environmental groups say reducing the importance of co-benefits in these analyses will play down their importance in improving public health. It is also likely to raise the bar EPA will have to clear any time it wants to make more stringent rules in the future. The Sierra Club called it a disgrace to propose the change in the middle of a public health crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"The public's anger is growing toward the Trump's administration's clandestine attempts to elevate polluters above our bedrock environmental laws like the Clean Air Act," Liz Perera, the group's climate policy director said in a statement. "We will not sit idly by while this happens."

Mr. Wheeler said the change isn't specifically related to climate, and part of an effort to broadly bring consistency to EPA rules. More proposals for land, water and chemical regulations will come next, he said.

The proposal for air rules will be out for 45 days of public comment after it is published in the Federal Register.

Write to Timothy Puko at tim.puko@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HUMAN HEALTH HOLDINGS LIMI
05:40pTrump Issues Order to Expedite Projects, Sidestep Environmental Reviews
DJ
05:22pTrump Issues Order to Expedite Projects, Sidestep Environmental Reviews
DJ
06/01Thailand's chemical pesticide ban troubles farmers, industries
RE
04/07HUMAN HEALTH : Malawi Lacks Research Linking Human Health and Climate Change
AQ
03/04LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
02/06MERCK AND : to Focus on Key Growth Pillars Through Spinoff of Women's Health, Tr..
AQ
01/30U.S. EPA reaffirms that glyphosate does not cause cancer
RE
01/27Green groups push for IMO to ban low sulphur marine fuel in Arctic
RE
01/20Alberta regulator charges Tourmaline, others, for 2018 toxic gas release
RE
01/20Anglo American PLC Recommended cash acquisition -15-
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 529 M 68,2 M 68,2 M
Net income 2019 26,6 M 3,44 M 3,44 M
Net cash 2019 156 M 20,2 M 20,2 M
P/E ratio 2019 22,5x
Yield 2019 1,86%
Capitalization 262 M 33,8 M 33,8 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,90x
EV / Sales 2019 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 450
Free-Float 24,9%
Chart HUMAN HEALTH HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Human Health Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUMAN HEALTH HOLDINGS LIMI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Kin Ping Chan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chun Pong Poon Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Chui Wan Sat Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Lai Sheung Pang Executive Director & Chief Medical Officer
Sun Wing Lui Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUMAN HEALTH HOLDINGS LIMITED-42.50%34
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-10.01%87 379
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-26.97%36 443
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-11.46%27 815
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA17.13%25 404
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.31.51%22 159
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group