Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Johnson & Johnson    JNJ

JOHNSON & JOHNSON (JNJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 01/22 10:58:56 pm
127.4000 USD   -2.52%
01:36pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Expects Sales Growth to Slow -- Update
DJ
01:08pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : 2019 revenue forecast misses expectations
RE
07:46aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Litigation Costs Double in Fourth Quarter
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Johnson & Johnson : J&J, U.S. states settle hip implant claims for $120 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 05:14pm EST

(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson and its DePuy Orthopaedics unit have agreed to pay $120 million (£92.57 million) to resolve deceptive marketing claims by several U.S. states over the company's metal-on-metal hip implants.

(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson and its DePuy Orthopaedics unit have agreed to pay $120 million (£92.57 million) to resolve deceptive marketing claims by several U.S. states over the company's metal-on-metal hip implants.

Attorneys general of 46 U.S. states announced the settlement agreement in statements on Tuesday. They alleged DePuy engaged in unfair and deceptive practices in the promotion of its ASR XL and Pinnacle Ultamet hip implant devices.

DePuy in a statement said the settlement involves no admission of liability or misconduct on the part of the companies.

"DePuy Synthes remains committed to meeting the current and future needs of orthopaedic surgeons and patients," the company said.

The states claimed J&J made misleading claims about the longevity of its metal-on-metal hip implants, with patients frequently having to undergo a revision surgery before the company's advertised timeframe of five years.

Under Tuesday's settlement agreement, DePuy is required to maintain a post-market surveillance programme and update procedures to track complaints over the hip implants, according to a statement by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

DePuy in 2010 announced a worldwide voluntary recall of 93,000 of its ASR hip implant systems, saying that 12 percent of them failed within five years. Saying it would pay at least $2.47 billion, the company has since settled thousands of lawsuits by patients who had to have the ASR implant removed.

In 2013, DePuy ceased selling the metal-on-metal Pinnacle devices after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration strengthened its artificial hip regulations. The Pinnacle system continues to be sold with other material combinations.

Metal-on-metal hip implants have also come under scrutiny over allegations that the products cause a build-up of metal ions in the blood, causing groin pain, allergic reactions, bone erosion and tissue death.

The company faces some 10,400 lawsuits in the United States over its Pinnacle device in connection with those claims.

J&J denies consumer claims related to its Pinnacle products, saying the company acted appropriately and responsibly in the development, testing and marketing of the devices.

(Reporting by Tina Bellon in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish and Lisa Shumaker)

By Tina Bellon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JOHNSON & JOHNSON
05:14pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : J&J, U.S. states settle hip implant claims for $120 million
RE
04:43pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Snap Four-day Winning Streak As Trade Worries Fester
DJ
04:37pWall Street drops as economic outlook, corporate forecasts sour
RE
02:41pWall Street ends four-day rally as economic outlook, corporate forecasts sour
RE
01:49pWall Street drops over 1.5 percent as global growth worries resurface
RE
01:36pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Expects Sales Growth to Slow -- Update
DJ
01:20pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : to Pay $120 Million to Settle Multi-State Hip Implant Claims
DJ
01:08pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : 2019 revenue forecast misses expectations
RE
12:13pWall Street slips on global growth fears, weak corporate forecasts
RE
10:24aWall Street edges lower as global growth fears resurface
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 81 378 M
EBIT 2018 25 413 M
Net income 2018 17 910 M
Debt 2018 10 208 M
Yield 2018 2,73%
P/E ratio 2018 20,38
P/E ratio 2019 17,42
EV / Sales 2018 4,43x
EV / Sales 2019 4,21x
Capitalization 351 B
Chart JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Duration : Period :
Johnson & Johnson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 145 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alex Gorsky Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph J. Wolk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles O. Prince Independent Director
William David Perez Independent Director
Anne M. Mulcahy Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.27%350 508
PFIZER-2.57%246 674
NOVARTIS5.09%227 840
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.5.96%223 053
MERCK AND COMPANY-0.71%197 291
AMGEN4.73%129 916
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.