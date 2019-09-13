Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Inc.    ASG

LIBERTY ALL-STAR GROWTH FUND INC.

(ASG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. August 2019 Monthly Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 08:49pm EDT

BOSTON, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Below is the August 2019 Monthly Update for the Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ASG)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc.
Ticker: ASG
Monthly Update, August, 2019

Investment Approach:
Fund Style: All-Cap Growth
Fund Strategy: Combines three growth style investment managers, each with a distinct capitalization focus (small-, mid- and large-cap) selected and continuously monitored by the Fund’s Investment Advisor.

Investment Managers:
Weatherbie Capital, LLC
 Small-Cap Growth
Congress Asset Management Company, LLP
 Mid-Cap Growth
Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP
 Large-Cap Growth


Top 20 Holdings at Month-End
 (30.8% of equity portfolio) 
1FirstService Corp.2.1%
2Insulet Corp.2.0%
3Chegg, Inc.1.9%
4Nevro Corp.1.8%
5Paylocity Holding Corp.1.8%
6Microsoft Corp. 1.6%
7Yum! Brands, Inc.1.5%
8Alphabet, Inc.1.5%
9salesforce.com, Inc.1.4%
10Casella Waste Systems, Inc.1.4%
11Abbott Laboratories1.4%
12Planet Fitness, Inc.1.4%
13Visa, Inc.1.4%
14PayPal Holdings, Inc.1.4%
15HEICO Corp.1.4%
16Autodesk, Inc.1.4%
17UnitedHealth Group, Inc.1.4%
18Equinix, Inc.1.4%
19Amazon.com, Inc.1.3%
20FleetCor Technologies, Inc.1.3%
Holdings are subject to change. 


Monthly Performance:      
PerformanceNAVMarket PriceDiscount
Beginning of month value$6.05 $5.92 -2.1%
End of month value$5.96 $5.91 -0.8%
Performance for month -1.49% -0.17% 
Performance year-to-date 28.22% 43.08% 


Net Assets at Month-End ($millions) 
Total$223.8 
Equities$221.5 
Percent Invested 98.9%


Sector Breakdown (% of equity portfolio)* 
Information Technology30.6%
Health Care19.8%
Consumer Discretionary16.4%
Industrials14.0%
Consumer Staples4.3%
Real Estate4.3%
Communication Services4.2%
Financials3.4%
Materials2.8%
Energy0.2%
Total Market Value100.0%
*Based on Standard & Poor's and MSCI Barra Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).  


New Holdings                       
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.
IHS Markit, Ltd.
Sun Communities, Inc.
Teledyne Technologies, Inc.

Holdings Liquidated
Hyatt Hotels Corp.
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.
PVH Corp.

The net asset value (NAV) of a closed-end fund is the market value of the underlying investments (i.e., stocks and bonds) in the Fund’s portfolio, minus liabilities, divided by the total number of Fund shares outstanding. However, the Fund also has a market price; the value at which it trades on an exchange. If the market price is above the NAV the Fund is trading at a premium. If the market price is below the NAV the Fund is trading at a discount.

Performance returns for the Fund are total returns, which includes dividends, and are net of management fees and other Fund expenses. Returns are calculated assuming that a shareholder reinvested all distributions. Past performance cannot predict future investment results.

Performance will fluctuate with changes in market conditions. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data shown. Performance information shown does not reflect the deduction of taxes that shareholders would pay on Fund distributions or the sale of Fund shares. Shareholders must be willing to tolerate significant fluctuations in the value of their investment. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal.

All data is as of August 31, 2019 unless otherwise noted.                                        
                                   
Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc.
1-800-241-1850
www.all-starfunds.com
libinfo@alpsinc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIBERTY ALL-STAR GROWTH FU
08:49pLiberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. August 2019 Monthly Update
GL
08:36pLIBERTY ALL STAR EQUITY FUND : Star® Equity Fund August 2019 Monthly Update
AQ
08/14LIBERTY ALL STAR EQUITY FUND : Star® Equity Fund July 2019 Monthly Update
AQ
08/14Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. July 2019 Monthly Update
GL
07/17LIBERTY ALL STAR EQUITY FUND : Star® Equity Fund June 2019 Monthly Update
AQ
07/17Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. June 2019 Monthly Update
GL
07/15LIBERTY ALL STAR GROWTH FUND : Star® Growth Fund, Inc. Declares Distribution
BU
06/19Liberty All-Star® Equity Fund May 2019 Monthly Update
GL
06/19Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. May 2019 Monthly Update
GL
05/16LIBERTY ALL STAR EQUITY FUND : Star® Equity Fund April 2019 Monthly Update
AQ
More news
Chart LIBERTY ALL-STAR GROWTH FUND INC.
Duration : Period :
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIBERTY ALL-STAR GROWTH FU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
William Robert Parmentier President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Wise Brock Chairman
John A. Benning Independent Director
George R. Gaspari Independent Director
John J. Neuhauser Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIBERTY ALL-STAR GROWTH FUND INC.36.67%223
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION22.91%8 189
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND--.--%3 398
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP14.29%3 070
HERCULES CAPITAL INC20.00%1 383
TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC14.15%1 368
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group