Mediaset open to being minority shareholder in MFE alliance in future - CEO to paper

08/02/2019 | 01:45am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Mediaset tower is seen in Cologno Monzese neighbourhood Milan

MILAN (Reuters) - Mediaset is open in the future to being a minority shareholder in the pan-European media alliance it is putting together, the Italian broadcaster's chief executive was quoted as saying on Friday.

"Looking ahead it cannot be taken for granted that Mediaset will always be majority shareholder," Pier Silvio Berlusconi said in an interview with Italian daily La Stampa.

In June Mediaset unveiled a corporate overhaul that includes putting the group and its separately-listed Spanish unit under a new Dutch holding company MediaforEurope (MFE) as part of a pan-European growth strategy.

Berlusconi said he was sure other European TV networks would come on board, adding however there were no formal negotiations with Germany's ProSiebenSat.1 Media and French broadcaster Television Francais 1 SA (TF1.

"Hang on, it's a long process. We're talking, but there are no negotiations," he said.

Mediaset already owns 9.6% of ProSiebenSat.1.

Asked if Mediaset shareholder Vivendi could boycott the MFE project he said he believed in the end the French group would not take the responsibility of blocking the deal.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Valentina Za)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOLLORÉ 0.26% 3.902 Real-time Quote.11.49%
BOUYGUES 1.67% 32.92 Real-time Quote.5.04%
MEDIASET 1.32% 2.686 End-of-day quote.-2.11%
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA 0.21% 11.755 Delayed Quote.-24.41%
TF1 -0.94% 8.965 Real-time Quote.26.62%
VIVENDI -0.64% 25.02 Real-time Quote.17.58%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 3 043 M
EBIT 2019 449 M
Net income 2019 241 M
Debt 2019 877 M
Yield 2019 4,57%
P/E ratio 2019 12,9x
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,29x
EV / Sales2020 1,23x
Capitalization 3 054 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 2,78  €
Last Close Price 2,69  €
Spread / Highest target 34,0%
Spread / Average Target 3,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pier Silvio Berlusconi Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fedele Confalonieri Chairman
Marco Giordani Chief Financial Officer & Director
Giuliano Adreani Director
Marina Berlusconi Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDIASET-2.11%3 379
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)29.37%255 287
COMCAST CORPORATION25.93%194 889
CBS CORPORATION15.78%18 974
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP13.48%13 400
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE27.62%9 133
