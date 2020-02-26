Log in
Nok Airlines Public : New shares of NOK to be traded on February 28, 2020

02/26/2020 | 09:01pm EST

Headline:

New shares of NOK to be traded on February 28, 2020

Security Symbol:

NOK, SET

Announcement Details

Additional listed securities

Subject

Additional listed shares

Company name

NOK AIRLINES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (NOK)

Old capital (baht)

3,108,515,756.00

- Common stock (Unit: shares)

3,108,515,756

Number of additional shares

- Common stock (Unit: shares)

620,670,967

New capital (baht)

3,729,186,723.00

- Common stock (Unit: shares)

3,729,186,723

Par value (baht per share)

1.00

Allocated to

Right offering

Ratio (Old share : New shares)

3.50 : 1

Subscription price (baht per share)

2.50

Subscription and payment period

From 03-Feb-2020 to 07-Feb-2020

Trading date

28-Feb-2020

Disclaimer

Nok Airlines pcl published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 02:00:07 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Wutthiphum Jurangkool Chief Executive Officer & Director
Prasert Bunsumpun Chairman
Norahuch Ployyai Chief Operation Officer
Apichart Chirabandhu Independent Director
Visit Tantisunthorn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOK AIRLINES PCL126
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-12.98%32 443
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-19.89%17 857
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-12.10%15 206
AIR CHINA LIMITED2.53%14 957
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-11.55%14 277
