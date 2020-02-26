Nok Airlines Public : New shares of NOK to be traded on February 28, 2020
02/26/2020 | 09:01pm EST
Headline:
New shares of NOK to be traded on February 28, 2020
Security Symbol:
NOK, SET
Announcement Details
Additional listed securities
Subject
Additional listed shares
Company name
NOK AIRLINES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (NOK)
Old capital (baht)
3,108,515,756.00
- Common stock (Unit: shares)
3,108,515,756
Number of additional shares
- Common stock (Unit: shares)
620,670,967
New capital (baht)
3,729,186,723.00
- Common stock (Unit: shares)
3,729,186,723
Par value (baht per share)
1.00
Allocated to
Right offering
Ratio (Old share : New shares)
3.50 : 1
Subscription price (baht per share)
2.50
Subscription and payment period
From 03-Feb-2020 to 07-Feb-2020
Trading date
28-Feb-2020
Disclaimer
Nok Airlines pcl published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 02:00:07 UTC
