PNX Metals : Launches $5.48 Million Underwritten Rights Issue

The non-renounceablepro-rata Rights Issue will be undertaken on the basis of three (3) New Shares for five (5) shares held, at an issue price of $0.006 to raise approximately $5.48 million (before costs and expenses).

We look forward to delivering on the potential for Hayes Creek to become a future low-cost, high margin zinc and precious metal mine that creates significant value for the Company's shareholders."

Additionally, and following on from successful exploration in 2018 where drilling highlighted exceptional grades and scale potential of a gold system at the Fountain Head project, this new project will be advanced as a distinct opportunity to augment the already robust economics of the Hayes Creek project.

This funding will see the Company through a transformative period over the next 12 months. It allows for all technical aspects of the project to be de-risked through the completion of a DFS, as well as for the relevant project Government and Environmental applications to be progressed for approval.

"This support for the Rights Issue is a strong endorsement of the quality of the Hayes Creek zinc-gold-silver project and PNX's NT exploration assets. We thank existing major shareholders for their backing, and Hartleys Limited for acting as Lead Manager to the rights issue.

The proceeds of the Offer will be used to undertake significant activity at PNX's flagship Hayes Creek zinc-gold- silver project ("Project"), including completion of the Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS"), and ongoing assessment of the high-grade Fountain Head gold project.

With strong support from key shareholders, and engagement of Hartleys Limited as Lead Manager to the Offer, PNX has secured commitments and underwriting for the full amount of the Rights Issue (subject to the terms of the underwriting agreements).

PNX Metals Limited (ASX: PNX) ("PNX", "the Company") is pleased to announce the launch of a three (3) for five (5) non-renounceablepro-rata rights issue at an issue price of $0.006 per new fully paid ordinary PNX share ("New Shares") to raise approximately $5.48 million (before costs and expenses) ("Rights Issue" or "Offer").

The issue price for the Rights Issue represents a discount of approximately 8.4% to the volume weighted average market price of PNX shares for the five trading days prior to 18 April 2019, and a discount of approximately 14.3% to the last traded price of PNX shares on 16 April 2019.

The maximum number of New Shares to be issued under the Rights Issue is 913,233,012 (based on the undiluted share capital of PNX Metals as at the close of trade on 15 April 2019, without taking into account the impact of rounding).

The issue is expected to raise approximately $5.48 million (before costs and expenses).

The Rights Issue is non-renounceable. This means that shareholders' rights to subscribe for New Shares under the Rights Issue are not transferable.

Underwriting & Support from Shareholders

PNX has received irrevocable undertakings from existing shareholders, including from substantial shareholder Sochrastem SAS, to apply for $850,000 in total of shares under the Rights issue (Existing Shareholder Commitments).

Major shareholder DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft ("DELPHI") has agreed to take up its entitlements and underwrite the balance of the Offer, excluding the Existing Shareholder Commitments, subject to the terms of the DELPHI Underwriting Agreement.

This support by existing shareholders including DELPHI and Sochrastem SAS is a strong endorsement of the Hayes Creek project and will facilitate funding to de-risk the next stage of the Project.

Sub-Underwriting Invitation Period

PNX, through underwriter Hartleys, will invite eligible investors to participate in the Offer by way of a sub- underwriting, during an invitation period, which will commence on Monday 29 April 2019 and run to 5:00pm (Adelaide time) on Wednesday 8 May 2019 ("Invitation Period").

DELPHI's underwriting commitment will be reduced to the extent of allocations to eligible shareholders that subscribe for their entitlements and any shortfall and to sub-underwriters secured by Hartleys Limited during the Invitation Period. This is intended to mitigate the increased ownership in the Company by DELPHI to the extent that further investment demand is sourced.

Subject to the terms of the Underwriting Agreements and restrictions of a shareholder or sub-underwriter exceeding 20% voting power, it is intended that Shortfall shares will first be allocated to eligible shareholders that apply for shortfall in accordance with the terms of the Offer and any remaining shortfall will then be allocated to any sub-underwriters that apply for shares in accordance with the Hartleys Underwriting Agreement. After that, any remaining shortfall will then be allocated to DELPHI in accordance with the DELPHI Underwriting Agreement.

Other Matters

New Shares being offered under the Rights Issue will only be offered to registered holders of shares with registered addresses in Australia, New Zealand, Germany and Singapore as at 18:30pm Adelaide time on 26 April 2019 ("Eligible Shareholders"). No offer will be made to shareholders with registered addresses outside of Australia, New Zealand, Germany and Singapore.

Existing shareholders and new investors can apply for additional New Shares above their allocated rights in accordance with the Offer.

Holders of existing options for PNX shares have been given notice of their right to exercise their options in order to be eligible to participate in the Rights Issue in respect of the shares underlying their options.

The Rights Issue will be conducted without a prospectus in accordance with section 708AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Act).

The application for quotation of New Shares will be lodged with the ASX on completion of the Rights Issue.