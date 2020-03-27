Log in
RHINO RESOURCE PARTNERS LP

(RHNO)
Rhino Resource Partners LP Announces Filing of 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K

03/27/2020 | 02:13pm EDT

LEXINGTON, KY, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhino Resource Partners LP (“Rhino”) (OTCQB: RHNO) today filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Rhino’s Annual Report on Form 10-K is available through Rhino’s website at http://ir.rhinoresources.com/sec-filings/sec-filing/10-k/0001493152-20-004882 as well as on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Rhino’s security holders are entitled to receive, free of charge, copies of Rhino’s complete audited financial statements by writing to:

Rhino Resource Partners LP
Attention: Investor Relations
424 Lewis Hargett Circle, Suite 250
Lexington, KY 40503

Rhino’s security holders may also receive free copies of Rhino’s audited financial statements by calling Investor Relations at 859-519-3622, or by sending an email request to smorris@rhinolp.com.

About Rhino Resource Partners LP

Rhino Resource Partners LP is a diversified energy limited partnership that is focused on coal and energy related assets and activities, including energy infrastructure investments. Rhino produces metallurgical and steam coal in a variety of basins throughout the United States.

# # #

Investor Contact:
Scott Morris
+1 859.519.3622
smorris@rhinolp.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
