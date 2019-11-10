Log in
SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(SAR)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/08
3.41 AUD   -8.33%
08:10pSARACEN MINERAL : Corporate Presentation November 2019
PU
08:10pSARACEN MINERAL : Organic Growth Strategy Continues to Deliver
PU
11/07Syndicated Metals - Acquisition of Highly Prospective Edjudina Gold Project
AQ
Saracen Mineral : Corporate Presentation November 2019

11/10/2019 | 08:10pm EST

FUTURE PROOFING OUR BUSINESS

ASX GOLD PRODUCER

Corporate Presentation - November 2019

Qualification

This presentation has been prepared by Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (Saracen or the Company) based on information from its own and third party sources and is not a disclosure document. No party other than the Company has authorised or caused the issue, lodgement, submission, despatch or provision of this presentation, or takes any responsibility for, or makes or purports to make any statements, representations or undertakings in this presentation.

You should be aware that as an Australian company with securities listed on the ASX, the Company is required to report reserves and resources in Australia in accordance with the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (The JORC Code 2012 Edition ) ("JORC Code"). You should note that while the Company's reserve and resource estimates comply with the JORC Code, they may not comply with the relevant guidelines in other countries.

This is a presentation about geology, geoscientific interpretation, geoscientific speculation, gold deposits, gold potential, engineering, infrastructure, potential values, costs, risks, and related matters pertinent to Saracen's present and future activities as a publicly listed mineral exploration and production company. It includes forecasts, predictions, targets and estimates of future expenditures which may vary over time.

It is uncertain if further exploration will result in the determination of a Resource or Reserve. Where exploration, evaluation, operational and feasibility study expenditure estimates and budgets amounts are presented herein, ongoing prioritisation and scaling of expenditures will be subject to results and, where applicable, scheduling changes. Targeted production and other outcomes are subject to change, and may not eventuate, depending on the results of ongoing performance and assessment of data. All Reserves and Resources as referred to herein are in accordance with the JORC Code. Refer to Appendix A of this presentation for the relevant Competent Person statements. Resources are inclusive of Reserves.

Certain statements contained in the Presentation Materials, including information as to the future financial or operating performance of the Company and its projects, are forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements:

  1. are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant technical, business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies;
  2. involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results reflected in such forward looking statements; and
  3. may include, among other things, statements regarding estimates and assumptions in respect of prices, costs, results and capital expenditure, and are or may be based on assumptions and estimates related to future technical, economic, market, political, social and other conditions.

The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "indicate", "contemplate", "target", "plan", "intends", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will", "schedule" and similar expressions identify forward looking statements.

All forward looking statements contained in the Presentation Materials are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements. Recipients are cautioned that forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly recipients are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. The Presentation Materials do not purport to be all inclusive or to contain all information about the Company.

This presentation is not a prospectus, disclosure document or other offering document under Australian law or under any other law. It is provided for information purposes and is not an invitation nor offer of shares for subscription, purchase or sale in any jurisdiction.

Take care to question and carefully evaluate any judgments you might make, on the basis of the Presentation Materials, as to the value of Saracen and its securities. This presentation is not intended to provide the sole or principal basis of any investment or credit decision or any other risk evaluation and may not be considered as a recommendation by Saracen or its officers. Any investor reading the Presentation Materials should determine its interest in acquiring securities in Saracen on the basis of independent investigations that it considers necessary, prudent or desirable.

Saracen and its officers do not accept any liability for any loss or damage suffered or incurred by any investor or any other person or entity however caused (including negligence) relating in any way to this presentation including, without limitation, the information contained in it, any errors or omissions however caused by any other person or entity placing any reliance on the Presentation Materials, its accuracy or reliability.

GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS

2

Corporate overview

Key metrics (ASX:SAR)

Shares on issue

833m

Share price

A$3.41

Market cap

A$2.8b

At 11 Nov

2019

Liquidity

30-day ADV 7.3m shares

Major indices

ASX200, GDX/GDXJ, MSCI Small cap

Cash, bullion, investments

A$196m

Debt

Nil

At 30 Sep

2019

Hedging

377koz @ A$1,874/oz

Safety - LTIFR

0.4 (v industry average 1.9)

Mineral Resources

9.2 Moz

At 30 Jun

Ore Reserves

3.3 Moz

2019

Board

Non-Executive Chairman

Tony Kiernan

Managing Director

Raleigh Finlayson

Non-Executive Director

Martin Reed

Non-Executive Director

John Richards

Non-Executive Director

Dr Roric Smith

Non-Executive Director

Samantha Tough

Executive

Chief Financial Officer

Morgan Ball

Chief Operating Officer

Simon Jessop

Corporate Development Officer

Troy Irvin

Chief Geologist

Daniel Howe

GM People, Culture and Communications

Marianne Dravnieks

Geographic-

18%

Institutional - Europe (ex-UK)

0.2%

Institutional - Australia

4%

Institutional - North America

36%

Ownership

3%

33%

Institutional - UK

Retail

7%

Institutional - Asia

Institutional - Other

Australian dollars converted at an exchange rate of A$0.68 per US$1

Ownership - Substantials

12.1%

Van Eck Global

9.8%

BlackRock Group

Mitsubishi UFJ

5.0%

Others

73.1%

3

The growing Australian gold stock

  • We demand safety and production
    • Improved safety - LTIFR 0.4 30 September 2019 (v 1.9 WA gold average), more to do…
    • More production - Long life 400koz pa outlook, 100% in Reserves
    • …from two simple growing Australian operations - Carosue Dam and Thunderbox
  • FY20 group guidance - 350-370,000ozat AISC of A$1,025 - A$1,075/oz
  • More cash flow - Cash, bullion and investments of A$196m, no debt
  • More profit - A$92.5m (FY2018: A$75.6m)
  • More Reserve growth:
    • Reserves 3.3Moz* at 30 June 2019 …~80% within 500m of two processing centres
    • Outstanding drill results bode well for 4Moz** target within next 4 years
  • More accretive M&A - Wonder North, Box Well… "bolt-ons" are our priority

*Please refer to the ASX releases dated 1st August 2019 - "Reserves grow 32% to 3.3Moz, underpinning long life 400kozpa".

** Forward looking Ore Reserve growth is an aspirational target only and is not an estimate of current Ore Reserves. The potential quantity is conceptual in nature, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in achieving this target.

GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS

4

Our culture

The things that matter:

  • Thinking and acting like OWNERS - 98% of Saracen employees own shares in our company
  • Living our VALUES - Safety, Attitude, Communication, Delivery, Courage
  • Valuing SAFETY as the key enabler for high performance teams

GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS

5

Safety

"The standard you walk past is the standard you accept":

Building a proactive safety

4.0

culture

3.0

Focused on positive leading

indicators:

2.0

Safety interactions

Hazard ID and

rectification

1.0

Positive safety

communication

0.0

Jan-18Feb-18Mar-18Apr-18May-18Jun-18Jul-18Aug-18Sep-18Oct-18Nov-18Dec-18Jan-19

Feb-19Mar-19Apr-19May-19Jun-19

Jul-19

Lag indicators:

Jul-17

Aug-17

Sep-17

Oct-17Nov-17Dec-17

Aug-19

Sep-19

LTIFR 0.4

LTI

LTIFR (12MMA)

WA GOLD LTIFR

Lost time injury frequency rate (LTIFR) - Calculated as a rolling 12 month average per million hours worked LTIFR WA gold average www.dmp.wa.gov.au/Documents/Safety/MSH_Stats_Posters_SAfetyPerfWA_1718.pdf

TRIFR 10.8

Zero LTIs for the last 6 months

GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS

6

Delivery

Production growth - More than doubled over the last 3 years:

FY20 guidance 350 - 370koz at AISC A$1,025 - 1,075/oz (progressive over the 12 months)

400koz pa from FY21 (after Carosue Dam mill expanded to 3.2Mtpa), 100% in Reserves

Further upside to the 7 year outlook to FY26:

Excludes recent "bolt-on" acquisitions

(Box Well, Wonder North)

Excludes the emerging Atbara discovery (also not in Resources)

Excludes any further exploration success, M&A success

GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS

7

Delivery

Future-proofing our business:

800,000

700,000

600,000

(oz)

500,000

Stocks

400,000

300,000

200,000

100,000

0

Sep Q 2018

Dec Q 2018

Mar Q 2019

Jun Q 2019

Sep Q 2019

CDO ROM stockpile CDO Karari - Dervish blasted and developed

CDO Karari - Dervish decline

TBO ROM stockpile TBO UG blasted and developed TBO UG decline

  • Ore stockpiles have more than doubled over the last 4 quarters…
  • to >700koz at 30
    September…
  • …including almost 140koz
    (~20%) in run-of-mine (ROM) stockpiles on surface

GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS

8

Delivery

Reserve growth - More than doubled over the last 3 years (after mining depletion):

Increased exploration spend in recent years…

…delivered global-leading growth

This stellar track record of success has motivated

FY20 exploration guidance of A$50m

4Moz* target within next 4 years

* Forward looking Ore Reserve growth is an aspirational target only and is not an estimate of current Ore Reserves. The potential quantity is conceptual in nature, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in achieving this target.

GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS

9

Carosue Dam - Overview

  • Simple business plan "we mine where we mill"…
  • …afforded by the transformational growth of the Karari - Dervish mine adjacent to the mill
  • 1.8Moz in Reserve (including Karari - Dervish 1.2Moz)
  • Mill to be expanded to 3.2Mtpa during FY20-21(currently 2.4Mtpa), A$34m capital cost
  • Open pit mining to resume in FY21 - Simple single fleet mine plan underpinned by 9.0Mt Reserves (+10 years of additional mill capacity of 800ktpa)
  • Under-exploredmine corridor presents opportunity for further repeat deposits e.g. Atbara discovery within 4km of the mill
  • Stellar regional exploration upside from a ~23Moz gold camp

GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS

10

Carosue Dam - We mine where we mill

Karari - Dervish mine:

  • Two sister deposits, Karari and Dervish, adjacent to the mill
  • Reserve increased to 1.2Moz, up 20%
  • Materials handling optimisation - Increased productivity / lower costs from one of the largest tonnage underground gold mines in Australia
  • Haulage decline enables exploration to be conducted in

the "gap", studies ongoing…

Please refer to the ASX releases dated 1st August 2019 -

"Reserves grow 32% to 3.3Moz, underpinning long life 400kozpa".

GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS

11

Carosue Dam - We mine where we mill

Karari deposit:

  • Thick new high-grade drill results include:

51m @ 8.5g/t

24m @ 14.3g/t

33m @ 7.5g/t

18m @ 6.0g/t

11m @ 8.7g/t

19m @ 5.1g/t

  • Open at depth
  • Developing a new drill platform to unlock the next phase of Reserve growth

GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS

12

Carosue Dam - We mine where we mill

Dervish deposit:

  • Thick new high-grade drill results include:

20m @ 4.6g/t

21m @ 4.5g/t

26m @ 3.5g/t

17m @ 4.0g/t

  • Open at depth
  • Planning a new drill platform to unlock the next phase of Reserve growth

GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS

13

Carosue Dam - Better at depth

Grades continue to increase at depth

Increase in oz per vertical m to be

fully exploited following recent addition of paste fill

Drilling is now focused on close spaced infill

New drill platforms to unlock the next phase of Reserve growth,

weighted to FY21…

…counterbalanced by enhanced

contributions in FY20 from other areas within the portfolio

GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS

14

Carosue Dam - We mine where we mill

Production transitioning to 100% Karari-Dervish:

60,000

100% Karari-

Dervish

(oz)

50,000

40,000

gold

Recovered

30,000

20,000

10,000

0

Sep Q

Dec Q

Mar Q

Jun Q

Sep Q

Dec Q

Mar Q

Jun Q

2018 A

2018 A

2019A

2019 A

2019 A

2019 F

2020 F

2020 F

Karari

Dervish

Deep South

LG Stocks

OPA's

  • Ore production is transitioning to 100%
    Karari-Dervish i.e. adjacent to the mill
  • Last of the third party ore during the December quarter 2019
  • Deep South development recommenced
  • Mill expansion - Commissioning targeted for December Q 2020

GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS

15

Carosue Dam - Mill expansion

Mill throughput increases to 3.2Mtpa

(from 2.4Mtpa) during FY20-21, A$34m

capital cost

Recovery increases to 94% (from

93%)

Unit milling costs reduce by ~A$1.50 - A$2.50/t

Additional ore required to fill the expanded mill will be sourced from the Carosue Dam open pits (+10 years at 800ktpa in Reserves)

Mill feed 70-75% underground ore / 30- 25% open pit ore

GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS

16

Carosue Dam - Atbara evolving

Atbara - Growing discovery 4km from mill:

Thick drill results include (aggregated):

139m @ 1.1g/t

127m @ 1.3g/t

60m @ 1.3g/t

  • Open at depth

GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS

17

Carosue Dam - Feel the earth move…

3D seismic survey - 50km², +5km deep:

  • Most detailed hard rock 3D seismic survey in Australia completed over Karari-Dervish / surrounds
  • Extremely high resolution of key geological features will be mapped…
  • …to enhance exploration / ongoing drill targeting
  • 3D data anticipated December quarter 2019

GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS

18

Carosue Dam - Early greenfield wins

Anomalous amount of anomalies:

  • Wide spaced regional air core drilling (900m x 100m) has identified the Okavango anomaly
  • …now defined over a strike length of 6.0 km and up to 1.2km wide
  • Second anomaly to the south defined over a strike length of 4km
  • Third anomaly (new) further south defined over a strike length of 6km
  • Air core drilling continues

GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS

19

Thunderbox - Overview

'Does what it says on the tin' (~100% reconciliation to date)

~1.5Moz in Reserve

Growth opportunities include:

"Thunderground" - 720koz Reserve @ 2.0g/t, high productivity, low

cost, long life simple underground mine, development progressing,

materials handling opportunities due to very large scale

Thunderbox D Zone - Growing near surface C / D Zone cut-back,

upgraded by recent drilling including 43m @ 3.7g/t and 73m @ 1.9g/t

Otto Bore - 60koz Reserve @ 2.0g/t, shallow open pit, 9km from mill

Wonder North - "Bolt-on" acquisition, 660koz Resource^, drilling

planned

Neighbours include Gold Fields, Red 5 (Darlot, King of the Hills

- Maiden 1.5Moz Reserve, SAR >10%), Genesis and St Barbara

^ Refer to the ASX:BGH release dated 24th April 2019 - "Quarterly activities

and cash flow reports - 31 March 2019".

GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS

20

Thunderbox - 'Does what it says on the tin'

C Zone - FY20 / 21 base load…

…supplemented by Kailis open

pit high grade soft oxide

"Thunderground" development underway, stoping from FY21 - New drill results include 89m @ 2.0g/t and 72m @ 2.4 g/t

D Zone cut-back long term open pit feed - New drill results

include 86m @ 1.7g/t and 72m @ 2.4 g/t

Please refer to the ASX releases dated 1st August 2019 -

"Reserves grow 32% to 3.3Moz, underpinning long life 400kozpa".

All zones open down plunge

Satellite pits e.g. Otto Bore, Wonder North to be integrated

into the life of mine plan

21

Thunderbox - 'Does what it says on the tin'

High productivity / low cost

Top down method (no pit staging)

As the mine progresses:

Grade rises (1.0 to 1.9g/t)

Strip ratio falls (10 to zero)

AISC falls to ~A$625/oz

Stockpiles grow to 114,000oz

Cash flow increases

dramatically

22

Thunderbox C Zone - Wall to wall gold

Proposed Underground Portal

Sediments

Average Bench

90m

Grade 2.0g/t

Dacite

Basalt

2336m RL

23

Thunderbox Underground - Sleeping giant

One of Australia's largest tonnage underground mines:

A Zone

C Zone

D Zone

A Zone development

(existing)

Main return

Additional fresh air

A Zone portal

intake

C Zone portal

    • 11Mt Reserve (710koz)…
    • …remains open
    • A$61m pre-production capital
    • A$97/t ore revenue
      (A$1,600/oz)…
    • …increases to A$133/t ore revenue (A$2,200/oz)
    • A$71/t ore operating costs
    • i.e. robust operating margins
    • A$1,251 / oz AISC*
  • Post the pre-production period, 100% of capital is included in the AISC

GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS

24

Thunderbox - Otto Bore

High grade shoots delivering:

New high-grade drill results include:

8m @ 27.2g/t

13m @ 7.9g/t

16m @ 6.1g/t

5m @ 11.6g/t

9m @ 7.3g/t

Open at depth

GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS

25

Thunderbox - Wonder North acquisition

Bolt-on acquisition of Wonder North from Bligh Resources

660,000oz in Resource, located less than 30km south of Thunderbox

Open pit and underground studies underway

Drilling highlights include: 24m @ 5.3g/t

22m @ 6.0g/t 22m @ 4.3g/t 26m @ 3.2g/t

Open in all directions - SAR to hit the ground drilling… plans advancing rapidly…

GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS

26

Thunderbox - Sinclair acquisition

  • A$10m cash acquisition of the Sinclair Project just 25km south- west of Thunderbox - Second of two "bolt-on" acquisitions completed during the quarter
  • Prize is highly prospective yet underexplored gold tenure immediately along strike from the 1Moz Bannockburn
  • …with further value added by the extensive infrastructure and other assets at Sinclair…
  • …providing multiple opportunities to enhance the Thunderbox mine and mill

GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS

27

More

  • We have a simple business plan - We mine where we mill
  • We deliver - Beat FY18 guidance, Beat FY19 (twice upwardly revised) guidance
  • We have an outstanding platform for growth - People, assets, balance sheet
  • We are a growth business - More to come:

FY20 production guidance

- 350-370koz at AISC of A$1,025 - 1,075/oz

Long term production outlook

- 400koz pa from FY21, 100% in Reserves

Pipeline of further growth opportunities

- Including significant exploration upside

  • We are future proofing our business

GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS

28

Ore Reserves^

Location

Deposit

Mine Type

Karari / Dervish1

UG

Deep South

UG

Dam

Karari South

OP

Monty's Elliot

OP

Carosue

Million Dollar

OP

Wallbrook

OP

Enterprise

OP

Porphyry

OP

Porphyry

UG

Stockpiles

S

Carosue Dam Operations Sub-Total

Thunderbox

Thunderbox2

OP

Stockpiles

S

Thunderbox

UG

Otto Bore

OP

Bannockburn

OP

Kailis

OP

Thunderbox Operations Sub-Total

Total Ore Reserves

Notes:

All data rounded to two significant figures. Rounding errors may occur.

¹ Karari / Dervish UG includes both Karari and Whirling Dervish resources ² Thunderbox OP includes both C and D Zone resources

Proved Reserves

Probable Reserves

Total Ore Reserves

tonnes

g/t

oz.

tonnes

g/t

oz.

tonnes

g/t

oz.

12,000,000

3.1

1,200,000

12,000,000

3.1

1,200,000

530,000

3.2

54,000

530,000

3.2

54,000

1,700,000

1.4

78,000

1,700,000

1.4

78,000

880,000

1.9

53,000

880,000

1.9

53,000

3,900,000

1.3

160,000

3,900,000

1.3

160,000

230,000

1.1

8,000

1,300,000

1.2

51,000

1,500,000

1.2

59,000

170,000

2.0

11,000

250,000

2.2

18,000

420,000

2.1

29,000

570,000

1.5

27,000

570,000

1.5

27,000

1,200,000

2.9

110,000

1,200,000

2.9

110,000

840,000

1.0

26,000

-

-

-

840,000

1.0

26,000

1,200,000

1.2

45,000

22,000,000

2.5

1,800,000

24,000,000

2.3

1,800,000

2,900,000

1.6

150,000

6,800,000

1.4

310,000

9,700,000

1.5

460,000

11,000,000

2.0

710,000

11,000,000

2.0

710,000

950,000

2.0

60,000

950,000

2.0

60,000

3,500,000

1.7

190,000

3,500,000

1.7

190,000

770,000

2.0

49,000

770,000

2.0

49,000

1,900,000

1.1

68,000

-

-

-

1,900,000

1.1

68,000

4,800,000

1.4

220,000

23,000,000

1.8

1,300,000

28,000,000

1.7

1,500,000

6,000,000

1.4

270,000

45,000,000

2.1

3,100,000

52,000,000

2.0

3,300,000

^ Refer to the ASX release dated 1st August 2019 - "Reserves grow 32% to 3.3Moz, underpinning long life 400kozpa".

GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS

29

Mineral Resources^^

Location

Deposit

Measured

Indicated

Inferred

Total

tonnes

g/t

oz

tonnes

g/t

oz

tonnes

g/t

oz

tonnes

g/t

oz

Karari / Dervish O/P1

24,000

1.3

990

4,100,000

1.7

220,000

280,000

1.6

14,000

4,400,000

1.6

230,000

Karari / Dervish U/G1

3,900,000

3.8

480,000

16,000,000

2.8

1,400,000

2,100,000

3.1

210,000

22,000,000

3.0

2,100,000

Monty's/Elliots

0.0

1,400,000

2.2

98,000

660,000

1.8

38,000

2,100,000

2.1

140,000

Twin Peaks

40,000

2.3

3,000

560,000

3.4

61,000

80,000

2.8

7,000

680,000

3.2

71,000

North West

680,000

1.1

24,000

1,600,000

0.9

49,000

2,300,000

1.0

73,000

Pinnacles2 (ASX:NXM JV)

28,000

4.8

4,300

31,000

4.5

4,500

59,000

4.6

8,800

Blue Manna

1,100,000

1.5

51,000

1,100,000

1.4

51,000

Porphyry O/P

4,200,000

1.3

170,000

2,100,000

1.2

84,000

6,300,000

1.2

250,000

Porphyry U/G

3,000,000

3.3

310,000

1,600,000

3.3

170,000

4,600,000

3.2

480,000

Million Dollar

7,000,000

1.4

310,000

3,100,000

1.3

130,000

10,000,000

1.4

440,000

Dam

Wallbrook

1,300,000

1.1

44,000

6,100,000

1.0

190,000

1,500,000

0.8

36,000

8,900,000

0.9

270,000

Margarets

0.0

48,000

1.4

2,000

630,000

1.1

22,000

680,000

1.1

24,000

Enterprise

220,000

2.1

15,000

310,000

2.2

22,000

140,000

2.2

10,000

670,000

2.2

47,000

Carosue

Safari Bore

780,000

2.0

50,000

1,400,000

2.3

100,000

670,000

2.3

50,000

2,900,000

2.1

200,000

Deep South O/P

43,000

4.0

5,500

260,000

1.9

16,000

410,000

1.6

21,000

710,000

1.9

43,000

Deep South U/G

230,000

3.7

27,000

1,200,000

3.6

140,000

830,000

3.4

91,000

2,300,000

3.5

260,000

Deep Well

68,000

2.2

5,000

15,000

2.0

1,000

83,000

2.2

6,000

Box Well

1,800,000

1.6

94,000

920,000

1.2

36,000

2,700,000

1.5

130,000

Belize

280,000

2.1

19,000

1,000,000

1.8

58,000

1,300,000

1.8

77,000

Thin Lizzie3(ASX:AGG JV)

160,000

1.3

6,900

160,000

1.3

6,900

Tin Dog

1,300,000

1.3

54,000

1,300,000

1.3

54,000

Bulldog

1,500,000

0.9

44,000

1,500,000

0.9

44,000

Crimson Belle 3(ASX:AGG JV)

470,000

1.8

27,000

280,000

1.4

13,000

750,000

1.7

40,000

Butcher Well O/P3(ASX:AGG JV)

1,200,000

1.6

64,000

1,200,000

1.7

64,000

Butcher Well U/G3(ASX:AGG JV)

1,600,000

4.6

230,000

1,600,000

4.5

230,000

Ore Stockpiles

840,000

1.0

26,000

840,000

1.0

26,000

Sub-grade stockpiles

930,000

0.6

17,000

930,000

0.6

17,000

Carosue Dam Mineral Resources

8,300,000

2.5

670,000

49,000,000

2.0

3,200,000

25,000,000

1.9

1,500,000

82,000,000

2.0

5,400,000

Thunderbox

8,300,000

1.8

480,000

29,000,000

1.6

1,600,000

7,200,000

1.3

300,000

45,000,000

1.7

2,400,000

Thunderbox

Otto Bore

1,300,000

2.1

85,000

820,000

1.6

41,000

2,100,000

1.9

130,000

Rainbow

230,000

1.5

11,000

590,000

1.2

23,000

910,000

1.0

30,000

1,700,000

1.2

64,000

Bannockburn

12,000,000

1.7

660,000

960,000

1.7

51,000

13,000,000

1.7

710,000

North Well

4,300,000

1.5

210,000

2,500,000

1.6

120,000

6,800,000

1.5

330,000

Kailis

1,600,000

2.2

110,000

290,000

1.6

15,000

1,900,000

2.1

130,000

Ore Stockpiles

1,900,000

1.1

68,000

1,900,000

1.1

68,000

Sub-grade stockpiles

340,000

0.5

5,900

340,000

0.5

5,900

Thunderbox Mineral Resources

11,000,000

1.6

560,000

49,000,000

1.7

2,700,000

13,000,000

1.3

560,000

73,000,000

1.6

3,800,000

Total Mineral Resources

19,000,000

2.0

1,200,000

98,000,000

1.9

5,900,000

38,000,000

1.7

2,100,000

160,000,000

1.8

9,200,000

GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS

  • Refer to the ASX release dated 1st August 2019 - "Reserves grow 32% to 3.3Moz, underpinning long life
    400kozpa".

30

Notes

GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS

31

Contact Details:

Troy Irvin

Corporate Development Officer

phone: +61 8 6229 9100

email: info@saracen.com.au www.saracen.com.au

Disclaimer

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2019 01:09:05 UTC
