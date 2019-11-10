Saracen Mineral : Corporate Presentation November 2019
0
11/10/2019 | 08:10pm EST
FUTURE PROOFING OUR BUSINESS
ASX GOLD PRODUCER
Corporate Presentation - November 2019
Qualification
This presentation has been prepared by Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (Saracen or the Company) based on information from its own and third party sources and is not a disclosure document. No party other than the Company has authorised or caused the issue, lodgement, submission, despatch or provision of this presentation, or takes any responsibility for, or makes or purports to make any statements, representations or undertakings in this presentation.
You should be aware that as an Australian company with securities listed on the ASX, the Company is required to report reserves and resources in Australia in accordance with the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (The JORC Code 2012 Edition ) ("JORC Code"). You should note that while the Company's reserve and resource estimates comply with the JORC Code, they may not comply with the relevant guidelines in other countries.
This is a presentation about geology, geoscientific interpretation, geoscientific speculation, gold deposits, gold potential, engineering, infrastructure, potential values, costs, risks, and related matters pertinent to Saracen's present and future activities as a publicly listed mineral exploration and production company. It includes forecasts, predictions, targets and estimates of future expenditures which may vary over time.
It is uncertain if further exploration will result in the determination of a Resource or Reserve. Where exploration, evaluation, operational and feasibility study expenditure estimates and budgets amounts are presented herein, ongoing prioritisation and scaling of expenditures will be subject to results and, where applicable, scheduling changes. Targeted production and other outcomes are subject to change, and may not eventuate, depending on the results of ongoing performance and assessment of data. All Reserves and Resources as referred to herein are in accordance with the JORC Code. Refer to Appendix A of this presentation for the relevant Competent Person statements. Resources are inclusive of Reserves.
Certain statements contained in the Presentation Materials, including information as to the future financial or operating performance of the Company and its projects, are forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements:
are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant technical, business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies;
involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results reflected in such forward looking statements; and
may include, among other things, statements regarding estimates and assumptions in respect of prices, costs, results and capital expenditure, and are or may be based on assumptions and estimates related to future technical, economic, market, political, social and other conditions.
The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "indicate", "contemplate", "target", "plan", "intends", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will", "schedule" and similar expressions identify forward looking statements.
All forward looking statements contained in the Presentation Materials are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements. Recipients are cautioned that forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly recipients are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. The Presentation Materials do not purport to be all inclusive or to contain all information about the Company.
This presentation is not a prospectus, disclosure document or other offering document under Australian law or under any other law. It is provided for information purposes and is not an invitation nor offer of shares for subscription, purchase or sale in any jurisdiction.
Take care to question and carefully evaluate any judgments you might make, on the basis of the Presentation Materials, as to the value of Saracen and its securities. This presentation is not intended to provide the sole or principal basis of any investment or credit decision or any other risk evaluation and may not be considered as a recommendation by Saracen or its officers. Any investor reading the Presentation Materials should determine its interest in acquiring securities in Saracen on the basis of independent investigations that it considers necessary, prudent or desirable.
Saracen and its officers do not accept any liability for any loss or damage suffered or incurred by any investor or any other person or entity however caused (including negligence) relating in any way to this presentation including, without limitation, the information contained in it, any errors or omissions however caused by any other person or entity placing any reliance on the Presentation Materials, its accuracy or reliability.
GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS
2
Corporate overview
Key metrics (ASX:SAR)
Shares on issue
833m
Share price
A$3.41
Market cap
A$2.8b
At 11 Nov
2019
Liquidity
30-day ADV 7.3m shares
Major indices
ASX200, GDX/GDXJ, MSCI Small cap
Cash, bullion, investments
A$196m
Debt
Nil
At 30 Sep
2019
Hedging
377koz @ A$1,874/oz
Safety - LTIFR
0.4 (v industry average 1.9)
Mineral Resources
9.2 Moz
At 30 Jun
Ore Reserves
3.3 Moz
2019
Board
Non-Executive Chairman
Tony Kiernan
Managing Director
Raleigh Finlayson
Non-Executive Director
Martin Reed
Non-Executive Director
John Richards
Non-Executive Director
Dr Roric Smith
Non-Executive Director
Samantha Tough
Executive
Chief Financial Officer
Morgan Ball
Chief Operating Officer
Simon Jessop
Corporate Development Officer
Troy Irvin
Chief Geologist
Daniel Howe
GM People, Culture and Communications
Marianne Dravnieks
Geographic-
18%
Institutional - Europe (ex-UK)
0.2%
Institutional - Australia
4%
Institutional - North America
36%
Ownership
3%
33%
Institutional - UK
Retail
7%
Institutional - Asia
Institutional - Other
Australian dollars converted at an exchange rate of A$0.68 per US$1
Ownership - Substantials
12.1%
Van Eck Global
9.8%
BlackRock Group
Mitsubishi UFJ
5.0%
Others
73.1%
3
The growing Australian gold stock
We demand safety and production
Improved safety - LTIFR 0.4 30 September 2019 (v 1.9 WA gold average), more to do…
More production - Long life 400koz pa outlook, 100% in Reserves
…from two simple growing Australian operations - Carosue Dam and Thunderbox
FY20 group guidance- 350-370,000ozat AISC of A$1,025 - A$1,075/oz
More cash flow - Cash, bullion and investments of A$196m, no debt
More profit- A$92.5m (FY2018: A$75.6m)
More Reserve growth:
Reserves 3.3Moz* at 30 June 2019 …~80% within 500m of two processing centres
Outstanding drill results bode well for4Moz** target within next 4 years
More accretive M&A - Wonder North, Box Well… "bolt-ons" are our priority
*Please refer to the ASX releases dated 1st August 2019 - "Reserves grow 32% to 3.3Moz, underpinning long life 400kozpa".
** Forward looking Ore Reserve growth is an aspirational target only and is not an estimate of current Ore Reserves. The potential quantity is conceptual in nature, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in achieving this target.
GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS
4
Our culture
The things that matter:
Thinking and acting likeOWNERS - 98% of Saracen employees own shares in our company
Living ourVALUES - Safety, Attitude, Communication, Delivery, Courage
Valuing SAFETY as the key enabler for high performance teams
GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS
5
Safety
"The standard you walk past is the standard you accept":
GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS
6
Delivery
Production growth - More than doubled over the last 3 years:
FY20 guidance 350 - 370koz at AISC A$1,025 - 1,075/oz (progressive over the 12 months)
400koz pa from FY21 (after Carosue Dam mill expanded to 3.2Mtpa), 100% in Reserves
Further upside to the 7 year outlook to FY26:
Excludes recent "bolt-on" acquisitions
(Box Well, Wonder North)
Excludes the emerging Atbara discovery (also not in Resources)
Excludes any further exploration success, M&A success
GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS
7
Delivery
Future-proofing our business:
800,000
700,000
600,000
(oz)
500,000
Stocks
400,000
300,000
200,000
100,000
0
Sep Q 2018
Dec Q 2018
Mar Q 2019
Jun Q 2019
Sep Q 2019
CDO ROM stockpile CDO Karari - Dervish blasted and developed
CDO Karari - Dervish decline
TBO ROM stockpile TBO UG blasted and developed TBO UG decline
Ore stockpiles have more thandoubled over the last 4 quarters…
…to >700koz at 30
September…
…including almost 140koz
(~20%) in run-of-mine (ROM) stockpiles on surface
GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS
8
Delivery
Reserve growth - More than doubled over the last 3 years (after mining depletion):
Increased exploration spend in recent years…
…delivered global-leading growth
This stellar track record of success has motivated
FY20 exploration guidance of A$50m
4Moz* target within next 4 years
* Forward looking Ore Reserve growth is an aspirational target only and is not an estimate of current Ore Reserves. The potential quantity is conceptual in nature, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in achieving this target.
GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS
9
Carosue Dam - Overview
Simple business plan "we mine where we mill"…
…afforded by the transformational growth of the Karari - Dervish mine adjacent to the mill
1.8Moz in Reserve(including Karari - Dervish 1.2Moz)
Mill to be expanded to 3.2MtpaduringFY20-21(currently 2.4Mtpa), A$34m capital cost
Open pit mining to resumein FY21 - Simple single fleet mine plan underpinned by 9.0Mt Reserves (+10 years of additional mill capacity of 800ktpa)
Under-exploredmine corridor presents opportunity for further repeat deposits e.g. Atbara discovery within 4km of the mill
Stellarregional exploration upside from a ~23Moz gold camp
GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS
10
Carosue Dam - We mine where we mill
Karari - Dervish mine:
Two sister deposits, Karari and Dervish, adjacent to the mill
Reserve increased to 1.2Moz, up 20%
Materials handling optimisation -Increased productivity / lower costs from one of the largest tonnage underground gold mines in Australia
Haulage decline enables exploration to be conducted in
the "gap", studies ongoing…
Please refer to the ASX releases dated 1st August 2019 -
"Reserves grow 32% to 3.3Moz, underpinning long life 400kozpa".
GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS
11
Carosue Dam - We mine where we mill
Karari deposit:
Thick new high-grade drill results include:
▪
▪
▪
▪
▪
▪
51m @ 8.5g/t
24m @ 14.3g/t
33m @ 7.5g/t
18m @ 6.0g/t
11m @ 8.7g/t
19m @ 5.1g/t
Open at depth
Developing a new drill platform tounlock the next phase of Reserve growth
GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS
12
Carosue Dam - We mine where we mill
Dervish deposit:
Thick new high-grade drill results include:
•
•
•
•
20m @ 4.6g/t
21m @ 4.5g/t
26m @ 3.5g/t
17m @ 4.0g/t
Open at depth
Planning a new drill platform tounlock the next phase of Reserve growth
GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS
13
Carosue Dam - Better at depth
Grades continue to increase at depth
Increase in oz per vertical m to be
fully exploited following recent addition of paste fill
Drilling is now focused on close spaced infill
New drill platforms to unlock the next phase of Reserve growth,
weighted to FY21…
…counterbalanced by enhanced
contributions in FY20 from other areas within the portfolio
GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS
14
Carosue Dam - We mine where we mill
Production transitioning to 100% Karari-Dervish:
60,000
100% Karari-
Dervish
(oz)
50,000
40,000
gold
Recovered
30,000
20,000
10,000
0
Sep Q
Dec Q
Mar Q
Jun Q
Sep Q
Dec Q
Mar Q
Jun Q
2018 A
2018 A
2019A
2019 A
2019 A
2019 F
2020 F
2020 F
Karari
Dervish
Deep South
LG Stocks
OPA's
Ore production is transitioning to100%
Karari-Dervish i.e. adjacent to the mill
Last of the third party ore during the December quarter 2019
Deep South development recommenced
Mill expansion - Commissioning targeted for December Q 2020
GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS
15
Carosue Dam - Mill expansion
Mill throughput increases to 3.2Mtpa
(from 2.4Mtpa) during FY20-21, A$34m
capital cost
Recovery increases to 94% (from
93%)
Unit milling costs reduce by ~A$1.50 - A$2.50/t
Additional ore required to fill the expanded mill will be sourced from the Carosue Dam open pits (+10 years at 800ktpa in Reserves)
Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2019 01:09:05 UTC