Saracen Mineral : Corporate Presentation November 2019

GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS 2 Corporate overview Key metrics (ASX:SAR) Shares on issue 833m Share price A$3.41 Market cap A$2.8b At 11 Nov 2019 Liquidity 30-day ADV 7.3m shares Major indices ASX200, GDX/GDXJ, MSCI Small cap Cash, bullion, investments A$196m Debt Nil At 30 Sep 2019 Hedging 377koz @ A$1,874/oz Safety - LTIFR 0.4 (v industry average 1.9) Mineral Resources 9.2 Moz At 30 Jun Ore Reserves 3.3 Moz 2019 Board Non-Executive Chairman Tony Kiernan Managing Director Raleigh Finlayson Non-Executive Director Martin Reed Non-Executive Director John Richards Non-Executive Director Dr Roric Smith Non-Executive Director Samantha Tough Executive Chief Financial Officer Morgan Ball Chief Operating Officer Simon Jessop Corporate Development Officer Troy Irvin Chief Geologist Daniel Howe GM People, Culture and Communications Marianne Dravnieks Geographic- 18% Institutional - Europe (ex-UK) 0.2% Institutional - Australia 4% Institutional - North America 36% Ownership 3% 33% Institutional - UK Retail 7% Institutional - Asia Institutional - Other Australian dollars converted at an exchange rate of A$0.68 per US$1 Ownership - Substantials 12.1% Van Eck Global 9.8% BlackRock Group Mitsubishi UFJ 5.0% Others 73.1% 3 The growing Australian gold stock We demand safety and production

safety production Improved safety - LTIFR 0.4 30 September 2019 (v 1.9 WA gold average), more to do… More production - Long life 400koz pa outlook, 100% in Reserves …from two simple growing Australian operations - Carosue Dam and Thunderbox

FY20 group guidance - 350-370,000oz at AISC of A$1,025 - A$1,075/oz

350-370,000oz AISC of A$1,025 - A$1,075/oz More cash flow - Cash, bullion and investments of A$196m, no debt

- Cash, bullion and investments of More profit - A$92.5m (FY2018: A$75.6m)

A$92.5m More Reserve growth:

Reserves 3.3Moz* at 30 June 2019 …~80% within 500m of two processing centres Outstanding drill results bode well for 4Moz** target within next 4 years

More accretive M&A - Wonder North, Box Well… "bolt-ons" are our priority *Please refer to the ASX releases dated 1st August 2019 - "Reserves grow 32% to 3.3Moz, underpinning long life 400kozpa". ** Forward looking Ore Reserve growth is an aspirational target only and is not an estimate of current Ore Reserves. The potential quantity is conceptual in nature, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in achieving this target. GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS 4 Our culture The things that matter: Thinking and acting like OWNERS - 98% of Saracen employees own shares in our company

- 98% of Saracen employees own shares in our company Living our VALUES - Safety, Attitude, Communication, Delivery, Courage

- Safety, Attitude, Communication, Delivery, Courage Valuing SAFETY as the key enabler for high performance teams GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS 5 Safety "The standard you walk past is the standard you accept":  Building a proactive safety 4.0 culture 3.0  Focused on positive leading indicators: 2.0 ▪ Safety interactions ▪ Hazard ID and rectification 1.0 ▪ Positive safety communication 0.0 Jan-18Feb-18Mar-18Apr-18May-18Jun-18Jul-18Aug-18Sep-18Oct-18Nov-18Dec-18Jan-19 Feb-19Mar-19Apr-19May-19Jun-19 Jul-19  Lag indicators: Jul-17 Aug-17 Sep-17 Oct-17Nov-17Dec-17 Aug-19 Sep-19 ▪ LTIFR 0.4 LTI LTIFR (12MMA) WA GOLD LTIFR Lost time injury frequency rate (LTIFR) - Calculated as a rolling 12 month average per million hours worked LTIFR WA gold average www.dmp.wa.gov.au/Documents/Safety/MSH_Stats_Posters_SAfetyPerfWA_1718.pdf ▪ ▪ TRIFR 10.8 Zero LTIs for the last 6 months GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS 6 Delivery Production growth - More than doubled over the last 3 years:  FY20 guidance 350 - 370koz at AISC A$1,025 - 1,075/oz (progressive over the 12 months)  400koz pa from FY21 (after Carosue Dam mill expanded to 3.2Mtpa), 100% in Reserves  Further upside to the 7 year outlook to FY26:  Excludes recent "bolt-on" acquisitions (Box Well, Wonder North)  Excludes the emerging Atbara discovery (also not in Resources)  Excludes any further exploration success, M&A success GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS 7 Delivery Future-proofing our business: 800,000 700,000 600,000 (oz) 500,000 Stocks 400,000 300,000 200,000 100,000 0 Sep Q 2018 Dec Q 2018 Mar Q 2019 Jun Q 2019 Sep Q 2019 CDO ROM stockpile CDO Karari - Dervish blasted and developed CDO Karari - Dervish decline TBO ROM stockpile TBO UG blasted and developed TBO UG decline Ore stockpiles have more than doubled over the last 4 quarters…

over the last 4 quarters… … to >700koz at 30

September…

to >700koz at 30 September… …including almost 140koz

(~20%) in run-of-mine (ROM) stockpiles on surface GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS 8 Delivery Reserve growth - More than doubled over the last 3 years (after mining depletion):  Increased exploration spend in recent years…  …delivered global-leading growth  This stellar track record of success has motivated FY20 exploration guidance of A$50m  4Moz* target within next 4 years * Forward looking Ore Reserve growth is an aspirational target only and is not an estimate of current Ore Reserves. The potential quantity is conceptual in nature, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in achieving this target. GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS 9 Carosue Dam - Overview Simple business plan "we mine where we mill"…

"we mine where we mill"… …afforded by the transformational growth of the Karari - Dervish mine adjacent to the mill

transformational growth Karari - Dervish mine adjacent to the mill 1.8Moz in Reserve (including Karari - Dervish 1.2Moz)

Karari - Dervish 1.2Moz) Mill to be expanded to 3.2Mtpa during FY20-21 (currently 2.4Mtpa), A$34m capital cost

A$34m capital cost Open pit mining to resume in FY21 - Simple single fleet mine plan underpinned by 9.0Mt Reserves (+10 years of additional mill capacity of 800ktpa)

Simple single fleet mine plan underpinned by 9.0Mt Reserves Under-explored mine corridor presents opportunity for further repeat deposits e.g. Atbara discovery within 4km of the mill

presents opportunity for further repeat deposits e.g. Stellar regional exploration upside from a ~23Moz gold camp GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS 10 Carosue Dam - We mine where we mill Karari - Dervish mine: Two sister deposits, Karari and Dervish, adjacent to the mill

Reserve increased to 1.2Moz, up 20%

Materials handling optimisation - Increased productivity / lower costs from one of the largest tonnage underground gold mines in Australia

one of the largest tonnage underground gold mines in Australia Haulage decline enables exploration to be conducted in the "gap", studies ongoing… Please refer to the ASX releases dated 1st August 2019 - "Reserves grow 32% to 3.3Moz, underpinning long life 400kozpa". GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS 11 Carosue Dam - We mine where we mill Karari deposit: Thick new high-grade drill results include: ▪ ▪ ▪ ▪ ▪ ▪ 51m @ 8.5g/t 24m @ 14.3g/t 33m @ 7.5g/t 18m @ 6.0g/t 11m @ 8.7g/t 19m @ 5.1g/t Open at depth

Developing a new drill platform to unlock the next phase of Reserve growth GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS 12 Carosue Dam - We mine where we mill Dervish deposit: Thick new high-grade drill results include: • • • • 20m @ 4.6g/t 21m @ 4.5g/t 26m @ 3.5g/t 17m @ 4.0g/t Open at depth

Planning a new drill platform to unlock the next phase of Reserve growth GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS 13 Carosue Dam - Better at depth  Grades continue to increase at depth  Increase in oz per vertical m to be fully exploited following recent addition of paste fill  Drilling is now focused on close spaced infill  New drill platforms to unlock the next phase of Reserve growth, weighted to FY21…  …counterbalanced by enhanced contributions in FY20 from other areas within the portfolio GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS 14 Carosue Dam - We mine where we mill Production transitioning to 100% Karari-Dervish: 60,000 100% Karari- Dervish (oz) 50,000 40,000 gold Recovered 30,000 20,000 10,000 0 Sep Q Dec Q Mar Q Jun Q Sep Q Dec Q Mar Q Jun Q 2018 A 2018 A 2019A 2019 A 2019 A 2019 F 2020 F 2020 F Karari Dervish Deep South LG Stocks OPA's Ore production is transitioning to 100%

Karari-Dervish i.e. adjacent to the mill

Karari-Dervish i.e. adjacent to the mill Last of the third party ore during the December quarter 2019

Deep South development recommenced

Mill expansion - Commissioning targeted for December Q 2020 GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS 15 Carosue Dam - Mill expansion  Mill throughput increases to 3.2Mtpa (from 2.4Mtpa) during FY20-21, A$34m capital cost  Recovery increases to 94% (from 93%)  Unit milling costs reduce by ~A$1.50 - A$2.50/t  Additional ore required to fill the expanded mill will be sourced from the Carosue Dam open pits (+10 years at 800ktpa in Reserves)  Mill feed 70-75% underground ore / 30- 25% open pit ore GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS 16 Carosue Dam - Atbara evolving Atbara - Growing discovery 4km from mill:  Thick drill results include (aggregated): ▪ ▪ ▪ 139m @ 1.1g/t 127m @ 1.3g/t 60m @ 1.3g/t Open at depth GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS 17 Carosue Dam - Feel the earth move… 3D seismic survey - 50km², +5km deep: Most detailed hard rock 3D seismic survey in Australia completed over Karari-Dervish / surrounds

Karari-Dervish / surrounds Extremely high resolution of key geological features will be mapped…

…to enhance exploration / ongoing drill targeting

3D data anticipated December quarter 2019 GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS 18 Carosue Dam - Early greenfield wins Anomalous amount of anomalies: Wide spaced regional air core drilling (900m x 100m) has identified the Okavango anomaly …

… …now defined over a strike length of 6.0 km and up to 1.2km wide

Second anomaly to the south defined over a strike length of 4km

Third anomaly (new) further south defined over a strike length of 6km

Air core drilling continues GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS 19 Thunderbox - Overview  'Does what it says on the tin' (~100% reconciliation to date)  ~1.5Moz in Reserve  Growth opportunities include:  "Thunderground" - 720koz Reserve @ 2.0g/t, high productivity, low cost, long life simple underground mine, development progressing, materials handling opportunities due to very large scale  Thunderbox D Zone - Growing near surface C / D Zone cut-back, upgraded by recent drilling including 43m @ 3.7g/t and 73m @ 1.9g/t  Otto Bore - 60koz Reserve @ 2.0g/t, shallow open pit, 9km from mill  Wonder North - "Bolt-on" acquisition, 660koz Resource^, drilling planned  Neighbours include Gold Fields, Red 5 (Darlot, King of the Hills - Maiden 1.5Moz Reserve, SAR >10%), Genesis and St Barbara ^ Refer to the ASX:BGH release dated 24th April 2019 - "Quarterly activities and cash flow reports - 31 March 2019". GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS 20 Thunderbox - 'Does what it says on the tin'  C Zone - FY20 / 21 base load…  …supplemented by Kailis open pit high grade soft oxide  "Thunderground" development underway, stoping from FY21 - New drill results include 89m @ 2.0g/t and 72m @ 2.4 g/t  D Zone cut-back long term open pit feed - New drill results include 86m @ 1.7g/t and 72m @ 2.4 g/t Please refer to the ASX releases dated 1st August 2019 - "Reserves grow 32% to 3.3Moz, underpinning long life 400kozpa".  All zones open down plunge  Satellite pits e.g. Otto Bore, Wonder North to be integrated into the life of mine plan 21 Thunderbox - 'Does what it says on the tin'  High productivity / low cost  Top down method (no pit staging)  As the mine progresses:  Grade rises (1.0 to 1.9g/t)  Strip ratio falls (10 to zero)  AISC falls to ~A$625/oz  Stockpiles grow to 114,000oz  Cash flow increases dramatically 22 Thunderbox C Zone - Wall to wall gold Proposed Underground Portal Sediments Average Bench 90m Grade 2.0g/t Dacite Basalt 2336m RL 23 Thunderbox Underground - Sleeping giant One of Australia's largest tonnage underground mines: A Zone C Zone D Zone A Zone development (existing) Main return Additional fresh air A Zone portal intake C Zone portal 11Mt Reserve (710koz)… …remains open A$61m pre-production capital A$97/t ore revenue

(A$1,600/oz)… …increases to A$133/t ore revenue (A$2,200/oz) A$71/t ore operating costs i.e. robust operating margins A$1,251 / oz AISC*

Post the pre-production period, 100% of capital is included in the AISC GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS 24 Thunderbox - Otto Bore High grade shoots delivering:  New high-grade drill results include: ▪ ▪ ▪ ▪ ▪ 8m @ 27.2g/t 13m @ 7.9g/t 16m @ 6.1g/t 5m @ 11.6g/t 9m @ 7.3g/t  Open at depth GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS 25 Thunderbox - Wonder North acquisition  Bolt-on acquisition of Wonder North from Bligh Resources  660,000oz in Resource, located less than 30km south of Thunderbox  Open pit and underground studies underway  Drilling highlights include:  24m @ 5.3g/t  22m @ 6.0g/t  22m @ 4.3g/t  26m @ 3.2g/t  Open in all directions - SAR to hit the ground drilling… plans advancing rapidly… GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS 26 Thunderbox - Sinclair acquisition A$10m cash acquisition of the Sinclair Project just 25km south- west of Thunderbox - Second of two "bolt-on" acquisitions completed during the quarter

"bolt-on" acquisitions completed during the quarter Prize is highly prospective yet underexplored gold tenure immediately along strike from the 1Moz Bannockburn …

highly prospective yet underexplored gold tenure immediately along strike from the 1Moz Bannockburn …with further value added by the extensive infrastructure and other assets at Sinclair…

at Sinclair… …providing multiple opportunities to enhance the Thunderbox mine and mill GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS 27 More We have a simple business plan - We mine where we mill

We deliver - Beat FY18 guidance, Beat FY19 (twice upwardly revised) guidance

- FY18 guidance, FY19 (twice upwardly revised) guidance We have an outstanding platform for growth - People, assets, balance sheet

We are a growth business - More to come : ▪ FY20 production guidance - 350-370koz at AISC of A$1,025 - 1,075/oz ▪ Long term production outlook - 400koz pa from FY21, 100% in Reserves ▪ Pipeline of further growth opportunities - Including significant exploration upside We are future proofing our business GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS 28 Ore Reserves^ Location Deposit Mine Type Karari / Dervish1 UG Deep South UG Dam Karari South OP Monty's Elliot OP Carosue Million Dollar OP Wallbrook OP Enterprise OP Porphyry OP Porphyry UG Stockpiles S Carosue Dam Operations Sub-Total Thunderbox Thunderbox2 OP Stockpiles S Thunderbox UG Otto Bore OP Bannockburn OP Kailis OP Thunderbox Operations Sub-Total Total Ore Reserves Notes: All data rounded to two significant figures. Rounding errors may occur. ¹ Karari / Dervish UG includes both Karari and Whirling Dervish resources ² Thunderbox OP includes both C and D Zone resources Proved Reserves Probable Reserves Total Ore Reserves tonnes g/t oz. tonnes g/t oz. tonnes g/t oz. 12,000,000 3.1 1,200,000 12,000,000 3.1 1,200,000 530,000 3.2 54,000 530,000 3.2 54,000 1,700,000 1.4 78,000 1,700,000 1.4 78,000 880,000 1.9 53,000 880,000 1.9 53,000 3,900,000 1.3 160,000 3,900,000 1.3 160,000 230,000 1.1 8,000 1,300,000 1.2 51,000 1,500,000 1.2 59,000 170,000 2.0 11,000 250,000 2.2 18,000 420,000 2.1 29,000 570,000 1.5 27,000 570,000 1.5 27,000 1,200,000 2.9 110,000 1,200,000 2.9 110,000 840,000 1.0 26,000 - - - 840,000 1.0 26,000 1,200,000 1.2 45,000 22,000,000 2.5 1,800,000 24,000,000 2.3 1,800,000 2,900,000 1.6 150,000 6,800,000 1.4 310,000 9,700,000 1.5 460,000 11,000,000 2.0 710,000 11,000,000 2.0 710,000 950,000 2.0 60,000 950,000 2.0 60,000 3,500,000 1.7 190,000 3,500,000 1.7 190,000 770,000 2.0 49,000 770,000 2.0 49,000 1,900,000 1.1 68,000 - - - 1,900,000 1.1 68,000 4,800,000 1.4 220,000 23,000,000 1.8 1,300,000 28,000,000 1.7 1,500,000 6,000,000 1.4 270,000 45,000,000 2.1 3,100,000 52,000,000 2.0 3,300,000 ^ Refer to the ASX release dated 1st August 2019 - "Reserves grow 32% to 3.3Moz, underpinning long life 400kozpa". GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS 29 Mineral Resources^^ Location Deposit Measured Indicated Inferred Total tonnes g/t oz tonnes g/t oz tonnes g/t oz tonnes g/t oz Karari / Dervish O/P1 24,000 1.3 990 4,100,000 1.7 220,000 280,000 1.6 14,000 4,400,000 1.6 230,000 Karari / Dervish U/G1 3,900,000 3.8 480,000 16,000,000 2.8 1,400,000 2,100,000 3.1 210,000 22,000,000 3.0 2,100,000 Monty's/Elliots 0.0 1,400,000 2.2 98,000 660,000 1.8 38,000 2,100,000 2.1 140,000 Twin Peaks 40,000 2.3 3,000 560,000 3.4 61,000 80,000 2.8 7,000 680,000 3.2 71,000 North West 680,000 1.1 24,000 1,600,000 0.9 49,000 2,300,000 1.0 73,000 Pinnacles2 (ASX:NXM JV) 28,000 4.8 4,300 31,000 4.5 4,500 59,000 4.6 8,800 Blue Manna 1,100,000 1.5 51,000 1,100,000 1.4 51,000 Porphyry O/P 4,200,000 1.3 170,000 2,100,000 1.2 84,000 6,300,000 1.2 250,000 Porphyry U/G 3,000,000 3.3 310,000 1,600,000 3.3 170,000 4,600,000 3.2 480,000 Million Dollar 7,000,000 1.4 310,000 3,100,000 1.3 130,000 10,000,000 1.4 440,000 Dam Wallbrook 1,300,000 1.1 44,000 6,100,000 1.0 190,000 1,500,000 0.8 36,000 8,900,000 0.9 270,000 Margarets 0.0 48,000 1.4 2,000 630,000 1.1 22,000 680,000 1.1 24,000 Enterprise 220,000 2.1 15,000 310,000 2.2 22,000 140,000 2.2 10,000 670,000 2.2 47,000 Carosue Safari Bore 780,000 2.0 50,000 1,400,000 2.3 100,000 670,000 2.3 50,000 2,900,000 2.1 200,000 Deep South O/P 43,000 4.0 5,500 260,000 1.9 16,000 410,000 1.6 21,000 710,000 1.9 43,000 Deep South U/G 230,000 3.7 27,000 1,200,000 3.6 140,000 830,000 3.4 91,000 2,300,000 3.5 260,000 Deep Well 68,000 2.2 5,000 15,000 2.0 1,000 83,000 2.2 6,000 Box Well 1,800,000 1.6 94,000 920,000 1.2 36,000 2,700,000 1.5 130,000 Belize 280,000 2.1 19,000 1,000,000 1.8 58,000 1,300,000 1.8 77,000 Thin Lizzie3(ASX:AGG JV) 160,000 1.3 6,900 160,000 1.3 6,900 Tin Dog 1,300,000 1.3 54,000 1,300,000 1.3 54,000 Bulldog 1,500,000 0.9 44,000 1,500,000 0.9 44,000 Crimson Belle 3(ASX:AGG JV) 470,000 1.8 27,000 280,000 1.4 13,000 750,000 1.7 40,000 Butcher Well O/P3(ASX:AGG JV) 1,200,000 1.6 64,000 1,200,000 1.7 64,000 Butcher Well U/G3(ASX:AGG JV) 1,600,000 4.6 230,000 1,600,000 4.5 230,000 Ore Stockpiles 840,000 1.0 26,000 840,000 1.0 26,000 Sub-grade stockpiles 930,000 0.6 17,000 930,000 0.6 17,000 Carosue Dam Mineral Resources 8,300,000 2.5 670,000 49,000,000 2.0 3,200,000 25,000,000 1.9 1,500,000 82,000,000 2.0 5,400,000 Thunderbox 8,300,000 1.8 480,000 29,000,000 1.6 1,600,000 7,200,000 1.3 300,000 45,000,000 1.7 2,400,000 Thunderbox Otto Bore 1,300,000 2.1 85,000 820,000 1.6 41,000 2,100,000 1.9 130,000 Rainbow 230,000 1.5 11,000 590,000 1.2 23,000 910,000 1.0 30,000 1,700,000 1.2 64,000 Bannockburn 12,000,000 1.7 660,000 960,000 1.7 51,000 13,000,000 1.7 710,000 North Well 4,300,000 1.5 210,000 2,500,000 1.6 120,000 6,800,000 1.5 330,000 Kailis 1,600,000 2.2 110,000 290,000 1.6 15,000 1,900,000 2.1 130,000 Ore Stockpiles 1,900,000 1.1 68,000 1,900,000 1.1 68,000 Sub-grade stockpiles 340,000 0.5 5,900 340,000 0.5 5,900 Thunderbox Mineral Resources 11,000,000 1.6 560,000 49,000,000 1.7 2,700,000 13,000,000 1.3 560,000 73,000,000 1.6 3,800,000 Total Mineral Resources 19,000,000 2.0 1,200,000 98,000,000 1.9 5,900,000 38,000,000 1.7 2,100,000 160,000,000 1.8 9,200,000 GOLD SECTOR LEADERSHIP BY THINKING AND ACTING LIKE OWNERS Refer to the ASX release dated 1 st August 2019 - "Reserves grow 32% to 3.3Moz, underpinning long life

Contact Details: Troy Irvin Corporate Development Officer phone: +61 8 6229 9100 email: info@saracen.com.au www.saracen.com.au

