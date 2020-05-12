SBD Capital Corp. Announces Resignation of CEO and CFO

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2020) - SBD Capital Corp. (CSE: SBD), (the "Company") announces that John Dyer, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Director has resigned effectively immediately. The Company will commence an executive search for a new Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

For further information, contact Deborah Jones, Corporate Communications, at 647-946-2286 or visit the Company's website at www.sbdcapitalcorp.com

On behalf of the Board,

SBD Capital Corp.

Conan Taylor, Director

1-877-497-0528

