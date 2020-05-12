Log in
SBD CAPITAL CORP.

SBD Capital Corp. Announces Resignation of CEO and CFO

05/12/2020 | 06:35pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2020) -  SBD Capital Corp. (CSE: SBD), (the "Company") announces that John Dyer, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Director has resigned effectively immediately. The Company will commence an executive search for a new Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

For further information, contact Deborah Jones, Corporate Communications, at 647-946-2286 or visit the Company's website at www.sbdcapitalcorp.com

On behalf of the Board,
SBD Capital Corp.
Conan Taylor, Director
1-877-497-0528

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55780


© Newsfilecorp 2020
