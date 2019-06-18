Senex Energy : Executive change

ASX Announcement

Release Date: 19 June 2019

Executive change

Senex Energy Ltd (Senex, ASX: SXY) today announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Gary Mallett.

Mr Mallett has resigned to pursue an opportunity in his hometown of Sydney. He will continue as Senex's Chief Financial Offer until October 2019.

Managing Director and CEO Ian Davies said "We are sorry to see Gary leave Senex. Gary has been a core part of the executive leadership team and has played a major role in securing our financing arrangements to fully fund Senex's transformational growth program. This includes the $150 million ANZ debt facility, the $140 million infrastructure agreement with Jemena to build, own and operate the Project Atlas gas facility, the $50 million sale of the Roma North gas processing facility to Jemena, and a hedging program which has secured a large portion of our oil-linked revenue at attractive prices for the coming year".

"Gary's contribution will be greatly missed. His decision to pursue an attractive opportunity which facilitates a move back to Sydney and his family is however, understandable."

Chief Financial Officer Gary Mallett said: "It is extremely satisfying to have contributed to such a pivotal period in the evolution of Senex. The company is now well advanced in developing its Surat Basin gas projects and I am proud to have been involved in the financing of this company-changing growth program."

The search for a new Chief Financial Officer will commence immediately.

