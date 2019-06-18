Log in
SENEX ENERGY LTD

(SXY)
06/18
0.31 AUD   +8.77%
SENEX ENERGY : Executive change
PU
06/16SENEX ENERGY : and Jemena agree $50 million infrastructure deal
PU
06/11SENEX ENERGY : and O-I Australia agree domestic gas supply contract
PU
Senex Energy : Executive change

06/18/2019 | 07:44pm EDT

ASX Announcement

Release Date: 19 June 2019

Executive change

Senex Energy Ltd (Senex, ASX: SXY) today announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Gary Mallett.

Mr Mallett has resigned to pursue an opportunity in his hometown of Sydney. He will continue as Senex's Chief Financial Offer until October 2019.

Managing Director and CEO Ian Davies said "We are sorry to see Gary leave Senex. Gary has been a core part of the executive leadership team and has played a major role in securing our financing arrangements to fully fund Senex's transformational growth program. This includes the $150 million ANZ debt facility, the $140 million infrastructure agreement with Jemena to build, own and operate the Project Atlas gas facility, the $50 million sale of the Roma North gas processing facility to Jemena, and a hedging program which has secured a large portion of our oil-linked revenue at attractive prices for the coming year".

"Gary's contribution will be greatly missed. His decision to pursue an attractive opportunity which facilitates a move back to Sydney and his family is however, understandable."

Chief Financial Officer Gary Mallett said: "It is extremely satisfying to have contributed to such a pivotal period in the evolution of Senex. The company is now well advanced in developing its Surat Basin gas projects and I am proud to have been involved in the financing of this company-changing growth program."

The search for a new Chief Financial Officer will commence immediately.

Contact information

Investor and media enquiries:

Ian Davies

Paul Larter

Managing Director and CEO

Communications Manager

Senex Energy Ltd

Senex Energy Ltd

Phone: +61 7 3335 9000

Phone: +61 400 776 937

About Senex

Senex is an ASX-listed, growing and independent Australian oil and gas company with a 30-year history. We manage a strategically positioned portfolio of onshore oil and gas assets in Queensland and South Australia, with access to Australia's east coast energy market. Senex is focused on creating sustainable value for shareholders by leveraging our capability as a low cost, efficient and safe explorer and producer.

Senex Energy Limited

Head Office

Phone +61 7 3335 9000

ABN 50 008 942 827

Level 31, 180 Ann Street, Brisbane Qld 4000

Facsimile +61 7 3335 9999

ASX: SXY

GPO Box 2233, Brisbane Qld 4001

Web www.senexenergy.com.au

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Senex Energy Limited published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 23:43:05 UTC
