Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Senex Energy Ltd    SXY   AU000000SXY7

SENEX ENERGY LTD

(SXY)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/07
0.285 AUD   -1.72%
12:28aSENEX ENERGY : and O-I Australia agree domestic gas supply contract
PU
06/04SENEX ENERGY : begins Surat Basin drilling campaign
PU
05/27SENEX ENERGY : awarded Surat Basin domestic gas acreage
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Senex Energy : and O-I Australia agree domestic gas supply contract

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 12:28am EDT

ASX Announcement

Release Date: 11 June 2019

Senex and O-I Australia agree domestic gas supply contract

Senex Energy Ltd (Senex, ASX: SXY) today announced it had agreed a domestic gas sales agreement for up to 10.5 petajoules (PJ) of natural gas with leading glass-packaging manufacturer O-I Australia.

Under the five-year agreement, Senex will supply O-I Australia with 1 PJ of gas a year commencing 1 January 2021 (5 PJ in total).

Further, O-I can elect to increase the total contract volume by up to an additional 1.1 PJ of gas a year over a

5 year term (up to 5.5 PJ in total) commencing no earlier than 1 January 2022 thereby providing O-I's Australian East Coast manufacturing plants with additional gas supply certainty.

O-I manufactures and supplies glass containers to some of the biggest breweries and beverage suppliers in Australia. The company operates four plants across the east coast of Australia, including O-I's South Brisbane plant that will consume gas from Project Atlas.

Gas will be supplied at the Wallumbilla Gas Hub in Queensland at a fixed price in line with current market levels, indexed annually.

Managing Director and CEO Ian Davies said Senex was proud to once again support local manufacturing, jobs and investment with the supply of Queensland sourced gas.

"We're delighted to secure O-I Australia as a customer and support this leading glass-container manufacturer, employing 1050 people across Australia.

"This agreement marks the third domestic gas contract for Senex's Project Atlas natural gas development, bringing the total volume under contract to over 23 PJ1. These contracted volumes are systematically de-risking future revenue from Project Atlas.

"With first gas from Project Atlas planned for late 2019, Senex expects to write additional new gas contracts with a range of gas buyers in the coming months," Mr Davies said.

Contact information

Investor and media enquiries:

Ian Davies

Derek Piper

Paul Larter

Managing Director and CEO

Head of Investor Relations and Treasury

Communications Manager

Senex Energy Ltd

Senex Energy Ltd

Senex Energy Ltd

Phone: +61 7 3335 9000

Phone: +61 7 3335 9000

Phone: +61 400 776 937

1 Including potential contract volume expansions and term extensions

Senex Energy Limited

Head Office

Phone +61 7 3335 9000

ABN 50 008 942 827

Level 31, 180 Ann Street, Brisbane Qld 4000

Facsimile +61 7 3335 9999

ASX: SXY

GPO Box 2233, Brisbane Qld 4001

Web www.senexenergy.com.au

Page 1 of 2

ASX Announcement: Senex and O-I Australia agree domestic gas supply contract

About Senex

Senex is an ASX-listed, growing and independent Australian oil and gas company with a 30-year history. We manage a strategically positioned portfolio of onshore oil and gas assets in Queensland and South Australia, with access to Australia's east coast energy market. Senex is focused on creating sustainable value for shareholders by leveraging our capability as a low cost, efficient and safe explorer and producer.

Senex Energy Limited

Head Office

Phone +61 7 3335 9000

ABN 50 008 942 827

Level 31, 180 Ann Street, Brisbane Qld 4000

Facsimile +61 7 3335 9999

ASX: SXY

GPO Box 2233, Brisbane Qld 4001

Web www.senexenergy.com.au

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Senex Energy Limited published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 04:27:25 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SENEX ENERGY LTD
12:28aSENEX ENERGY : and O-I Australia agree domestic gas supply contract
PU
06/04SENEX ENERGY : begins Surat Basin drilling campaign
PU
05/29SENEX ENERGY : begins commissioning of Roma North processing facility
AQ
05/29SENEX ENERGY : Queensland encourages onshore gas exploration
AQ
05/28SENEX ENERGY : Awarded Surat Basin Domestic Gas Acreage
AQ
05/28SENEX ENERGY : enters final stage of approval for Roma North processing facility
AQ
05/28SENEX ENERGY : Starts Commissioning Roma North Gas Facility
AQ
05/27SENEX ENERGY : awarded Surat Basin domestic gas acreage
PU
05/27SENEX ENERGY : APPEA Conference Presentation
PU
05/26SENEX ENERGY : starts commissioning Roma North gas facility
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 96,9 M
EBIT 2019 11,9 M
Net income 2019 5,68 M
Finance 2019 10,5 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 53,44
P/E ratio 2020 15,13
EV / Sales 2019 4,17x
EV / Sales 2020 3,69x
Capitalization 414 M
Chart SENEX ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Senex Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENEX ENERGY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 0,46  AUD
Spread / Average Target 62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian Richard Davies Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Trevor Bourne Chairman
Gary Mallett Chief Financial Officer
Timothy Boyd Irving Crommelin Non-Executive Director
Ralph Howard Craven Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SENEX ENERGY LTD3.64%294
CNOOC LTD4.93%72 416
CONOCOPHILLIPS-5.44%67 155
EOG RESOURCES INC.-2.99%48 138
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-22.06%36 885
ANADARKO PETROLEUM59.79%35 163
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About