Bioxytran Inc. Invited to New York Venture Summit

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOXYTRAN, INC. (OTC: BIXT), a developmental stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of novel anti-necrosis drugs designed to treat stroke victims announced today that it was invited to attend the 19th annual New York Venture Summit, presented by youngStartup Ventures on July 9th and July 10th. The summit is being held at the Convene meeting center in New York City.

The New York Venture Summit is dedicated to showcasing VCs, Corporate VCs and angel investors committed to funding venture backed, emerging and early stage Cleantech companies. Over 1000 attendees are expected with 160 confirmed venture capitalists representing $600 billion under management. Conference attendees interested in meeting with Dr. David Platt throughout the conference should contact Dana Salzarulo at info@resourcesunlimitedllc.com

“With so many investors concentrated in one location, we hope to share our story with a few of them and ultimately get them to start following the company” said David Platt CEO of Bioxytran. “We have an exciting story developing. Almost everyone has been touched by stroke in one way or another. In fact, stroke is the leading cause of long term disability in the United States. We have a platform technology that we believe is capable of quickly and safely delivering oxygen to hypoxic tissue. Our molecule, BXT-25, will be designed to be so tiny that it can easily permeate clots and is expected to be stable enough to cycle through the blood for up to 9 hours, acting as a miniaturized oxygen carrier. As we speak, stroke victims are lying in ambulances or in hospital beds awaiting imaging without any form of treatment as their brain continues to die. We hope to change this treatment paradigm for stroke and eventually many other diseases that can benefit from increasing tissue oxygenation with our oxygen bridge technology.”

About Bioxytran, Inc.

Bioxytran Inc. is a developmental stage biotechnology company. The company is working towards a first-in-class oxygen treatment platform for victims of brain stroke trauma. The first product to proceed to testing is BXT-25, which will be evaluated as a resuscitative agent to treat strokes, especially during the all-critical first hour following a stroke. The product will also be evaluated for its efficacy in treating other brain trauma issues. BXT-25 is based on a new molecule designed to reverse hypoxia in the brain. Hypoxic brain injuries such as ischemic strokes, could be treated with BXT-25 via an intravenous injection that quickly allows the drug molecule to travel to the lungs and bind with the oxygen molecules. From the lungs the molecule mimics a red blood cell traveling to the brain. Since the molecule is 5,000 times smaller than red blood cells it can penetrate the clot and deliver the oxygen to the critical areas in the brain blocked by the clot. To learn more, visit our website: http://www.Bioxytraninc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements as defined under federal law, including those related to the performance of technology described in this press release. These forward looking statements are generally identified by the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Known material factors that could cause Bioxytran’s actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by such forward-looking statements are described in the forward looking statements and risk factors in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and those risk factors set forth from time-to-time in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Bioxytran undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required under federal securities laws.