Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Volkswagen admits car ad racist, apologizes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 02:45pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of German carmaker Volkswagen is seen on a new Golf car at Brussels Motor Show

Volkswagen withdrew on Wednesday an advert posted on its official Instagram page for its Golf cars that it admitted was racist and insulting, saying it would investigate how it came about and draw consequences.

The German car company, which has seen its reputation tarnished in the last five years after it admitted cheating diesel emissions tests, said it did not tolerate any form of racism.

The advert on Instagram features large pale-skinned hands seeming to push and then flick a black man away from a shiny new yellow Golf parked on a street.

German television noted that the hand could be interpreted as making a "white power" gesture, while letters that appear on the screen afterwards briefly spell out a racist slur in German.

Juergen Stackmann, the VW brand's board member for sales and marketing, and Elke Heitmueller, head of diversity management, took to Twitter and LinkedIn to apologise.

"We understand the public outrage at this. Because we're horrified, too. This video is an insult to all achievements of the civil rights movement. It is an insult to every decent person," they wrote.

"We at Volkswagen are aware of the historical origins and the guilt of our company during the Nazi regime. That is precisely why we resolutely oppose all forms of hatred, slander/propaganda and discrimination."

Founded on orders by Adolf Hitler to build the "people's car", VW employed forced laborers for the Nazi war effort.

A Volkswagen spokesman said agencies usually produce its advertising campaigns and it was investigating where the mistake happened and would make it public when it found out.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Michael Nienaber and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN AG
02:45pVolkswagen admits car ad racist, apologizes
RE
02:09pVOLKSWAGEN : On The Territorial Jurisdiction Of The Québec Courts In Securities ..
AQ
11:28aVOLKSWAGEN : is publishing reports about a special audit of the Environmental Ma..
AQ
10:36aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Better-than-expected results for Lowe’s and Target
09:54aVOLKSWAGEN : All Volkswagen retail partners have signed the agreement for the ne..
PU
09:00aVOLKSWAGEN : German court ends diesel case against Volkswagen CEO, Chairman
RE
08:47aVOLKSWAGEN : German court ends diesel case against Volkswagen CEO, Chairman
RE
05:05aChina Keeps Germany's Car Makers in the Fast Lane -- Heard on the Street
DJ
04:01aVOLKSWAGEN : to Pay EUR9 Million Settlement Involving CEO, Chairman
DJ
03:44aVOLKSWAGEN : All Volkswagen retail partners agree new sales model for ID. family
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 217 B
EBIT 2020 6 929 M
Net income 2020 4 909 M
Finance 2020 17 379 M
Yield 2020 2,30%
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
P/E ratio 2021 6,11x
EV / Sales2020 0,24x
EV / Sales2021 0,19x
Capitalization 69 166 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 155,87 €
Last Close Price 132,26 €
Spread / Highest target 83,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Member-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-24.95%74 457
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-16.63%164 801
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-16.78%41 253
DAIMLER AG-37.20%36 260
BMW AG-31.57%35 448
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-32.54%35 333
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group