WANG ON GROUP LIMITED

(1222)
Wang On : Form of proxy for use by shareholders at the Special General Meeting to be held on Wednesday, 27 November 2019

0
11/10/2019 | 07:20pm EST

WANG ON GROUP LIMITED

( 宏安集團有限公司) *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1222)

Form of proxy for use by shareholders at the Special General Meeting

to be held on Wednesday, 27 November 2019

I/We (Note 1)

of

being the registered holder(s) of (Note 2)share(s) (the "Shares") of HK$0.01 each in the capital of Wang On Group Limited (宏安集團有限公司)* (the "Company"), HEREBY APPOINT (Note 3) the chairman of the Meeting, or failing him

of

to act as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the special general meeting (and any adjournment hereof) (as the case may be) to be held at 20/F., Alexandra House, 18 Charter road, Central, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 27 November 2019 at 10:30 a.m. (the "Meeting") in respect of the resolutions set out in the notice convening the Meeting (the "Notice") to vote for me/us and in my/our name(s) in respect of the resolutions as indicated below, and, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

Please make a mark in the appropriate boxes to indicate how you wish your votes(s) to be cast on a poll (Note 4).

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS#

FOR (Note 4)

AGAINST (Note 4)

(1)

To approve the Partial Offers (as detailed in the Company's circular dated 11 November 2019

("Circular")) and to authorise the directors of the Company (the "Directors") to take, on behalf

of the Company, all steps necessary or expedient in their opinion to implement and/or give effect

to the terms of the Partial Offers and the transactions contemplated thereunder.

(2)

To approve the loan in an aggregate principal amount up to HK$710 million under the Loan

Agreement (as detailed in the Circular) and to authorise the Directors to take, on behalf of the

Company, all steps necessary or expedient in their opinion to implement and/or give effect to

the terms of the Loan Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder.

#Please refer to the Notice for the full text of these resolutions.

Date this

day of

2019

Signature (Note 5)

Notes:

  1. Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS. The names of all joint registered holders should be stated.
  2. Please insert the number of Shares registered in your name(s) to which the proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this proxy form will be deemed to relate to all the Shares in the share capital of the Company registered in your name(s).
  3. If any proxy other than the chairman of the Meeting is preferred, delete words "the chairman of the Meeting, or failing him" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. If no name is inserted, the chairman of the Meeting will act as your proxy.
  4. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR ANY RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK THE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST ANY RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". Failure to tick a box will entitle your proxy to cast your vote at his/her discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion on any resolution properly put to the Meeting other than those referred to in the Notice.
  5. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either executed under its seal or under the hand of any officer or attorney or other person duly authorised to sign the same. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED
    BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT.
  6. In order to be valid, this form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a certified copy of such power or authority must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, as soon as practicable but in any event not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Meeting.
  7. Where there are joint registered holders of any share(s) of the Company, any one of such persons may vote at the Meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such share(s) as if he/she was solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders are present at the Meeting, personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons so present whose name stands first on the register of members in respect of such share(s) shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof.
  8. The proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the Meeting in person to represent you.
  9. Completion and return of this form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the Meeting should you so wish and in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the Meeting (the "Purposes"). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us and to such parties who are authorised by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. You/your proxy (or proxies) has/have the right to request access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance and any such request should be in writing by mail to Tricor Tengis Limited at the above address.

  • For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Wang On Group Limited published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2019 00:19:03 UTC
