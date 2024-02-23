This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights.

International stocks trading in New York closed flat on Friday, as the S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts was flat at 173.47.

The European index added 0.2% to 167.41. The Asian index added 0.1% to 203.29. The Latin American index dropped 1.4% to 216.90, while the emerging-markets index declined 0.3% to 325.44.

China's Tuniu, the biggest leader during the session, surged 16% to 80 cents, and China-based Connect Biopharma Holdings jumped 14% to $1.24. Fangdd Network Group, which is based in China, rounded out the top three leaders on Friday, with shares up 14% to 68 cents.

Sequans Communications, based in France, posted the largest decline, plummeted 65% to 90 cents, followed by shares of China's Ambow Education Holding, which plunged 18% to $2.50. Shares of China-based Sound Group fell 17% to $3.38.

Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet.

