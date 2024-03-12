This article was automatically generated by Dow Jones Newswires using technology from Automated Insights.

International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Tuesday as the S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 1.4% to 179.15.

The European index added 1.1% to 172.80. The Asian index gained 1.9% to 211.78. The Latin American index increased 0.5% to 210.80, while the emerging-markets index rose 2.4% to 338.49.

China's ATRenew Inc. was the biggest leader during the session, rocketing 26.9% to $1.51. Japan-based Earlyworks Co. Ltd. rose 23.4% to 79 cents. Novonix Ltd., which is based in Australia, rounded out the top three leaders on Tuesday, with shares soaring 20.0% to $2.85.

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd., based in Australia, posted the largest decline, cratering 58.0% to 69 cents, followed by shares of the U.K.'s Renalytix PLC, which fell 20.3% to 91 cents. Shares of U.S.-based Belite Bio Inc. plunged 12.5% to $39.04.

