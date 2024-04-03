This article was automatically generated by Dow Jones Newswires using technology from Automated Insights.

International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Wednesday. The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 0.6% to 178.30.

The European index gained 0.6% to 173.14. The Asian index increased 0.5% to 207.85. The Latin American index added 0.3% to 214.41, while the emerging-markets index gained 0.4% to 332.08.

China's Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Ltd. was the biggest leader during the session, soaring 35.5% to 46 cents. U.K.-based Barinthus Biotherapeutics PLC rose 22.8% to $2.91. Akso Health Group, which is based in China, rounded out the top three leaders on Wednesday, with shares rising 20.9% to $1.33.

Moatable Inc., based in China, posted the largest decline, plummeting 30.6% to 45 cents, followed by shares of the U.K.'s Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC, which plunged 19.1% to $1.10. Shares of China-based Emeren Group Ltd. fell 17.0% to $1.96.

