International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Monday, as the S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 0.1% to 177.92.

The European index held steady at 172.75. The Asian index rose 0.4% to 207.75. The Latin American index declined 1.1% to 212.76, while the emerging-markets index gained 1.3% to 331.42.

China's Connect Biopharma was the biggest leader during the session, rocketing more than 26% to $2.20, and Australia-based Mesoblast gained 21% to $6.08. Emeren Group, which is based in China, rounded out the top three leaders on Monday, with shares soaring 21% to $2.34.

BioLine RX, based in Israel, posted the largest decline, losing 23% to 86 cents, followed by shares of the U.K.'s Akari Therapeutics, which tumbled 19% to $1.51. Shares of U.K.-based Argo Blockchain tumbled 15% to $1.84.

Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet.

