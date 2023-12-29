This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights.

International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Friday, as the S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 0.1% to 165.54.

The European index rose 0.2% to 160.55. The Asian index rose 0.1% to 189.60. The Latin American index fell 0.4% to 225.28, while the emerging-markets index declined 0.2% to 312.75.

China's FLJ Group was the biggest leader during the session, rocketing 45% to $2.00, and Japan-based SYLA Technologies rocketed 21% to $4.96. PureTech Health, which is based in United Kingdom, rounded out the top three leaders on Friday, with shares surging 18% to $28.18.

SOS, based in China, posted the largest decline, plummeting 22% to $4.60, followed by shares of China's The9, which plunged almost 20% to $7.49. Shares of China-based Canaan plunged 18% to $2.31.

Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-23 1654ET