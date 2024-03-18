The Nasdaq 100 is on a roll today after a Bloomberg report that Alphabet, Google's parent company, started talks with Apple to integrate Google's AI architecture into iPhones. Alphabet's shares surged 7%, and Apple's by 2.5%.

Gemini, Google's suite of generative AI tools, includes capabilities ranging from chatbots to coding assistants. The potential integration of Gemini into the iPhone could introduce new features in the upcoming iOS 18, expected to be unveiled at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference in June.

However, the talks between the two tech giants are not yet finalized and the outcome remains uncertain, since Apple could be choosing to license technology from OpenAI instead. It has already initiated talks with Microsoft. The tech community and investors are closely watching the situation, as any agreement could have far-reaching implications for the future of AI in consumer technology.

The discussions with Alphabet come after Apple's own efforts in AI, including testing its language model called Ajax, have reportedly been less effective than those developed by competitors like Google.

It’s a good week for AI, since Nvidia just launched its GTC conference, taking place from March 18 to 21 in San Jose, California. It has become the high mass for AI developers. The event kicks off with a keynote by Nvidia's charismatic CEO, Jensen Huang. Bank of America has already dubbed it the "Woodstock of AI".