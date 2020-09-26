Armani takes over prime-time TV for catwalk in the time of COVID

MILAN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Forty-five years after founding
his fashion group, Giorgio Armani came up with a new way of
showing his latest catwalk creations on Saturday - a prime-time
TV show.
The show was one of the highlights of Milan's fashion week,
which has hosted a mix of live and virtual catwalks for its
first edition since coronavirus restrictions made the heady mix
of glamour, celebrity and hype at such events more complicated.
The 86-year-old Armani, affectionately called "King Giorgio"
in his native Italy, presented his "Timeless Thoughts"
Spring/Summer 2021 show for both men and women using soft,
pastel tones, floral prints and intricate embroideries.
The show, preceded by a short documentary about Armani's
career curated by the designer himself, was broadcast on Italian
free-to-air La7, one of the country's main channels, with the
aim of opening up to a wider public.
While there was no traditional VIP front row to applaud the
designs, Armani's trademark clean, elegant style was on display:
trouser suits, short jackets with round collars, silk and
organza blouses in pale grey, beige, light blue and green, and
shimmering evening wear.
"Out there hell has broken loose, I prefer to think that we
can keep the hell outside," Armani said of his sober designs as
he spoke to reporters at a preview of the collection.
He said that travel restrictions made presenting men's and
women's designs together more sensible, although it was too
early to say whether he would follow that model again in the
future.
"We have to anxiously wait to see what happens," said the
designer, who has already announced that he will present his
next haute couture show in Milan rather than Paris.
Italy enforced one of the strictest and longest lockdowns,
from early March. Now new infections are just under 2,000 a day,
steadily rising again, but below levels seen in France, Spain
and Britain.
Its fashion and textile industry, with a turnover of 95
billion euros ($98 billion) and 600,000 workers is the second
most important nationwide, is reeling from a plunge in sales.
According to business lobby Confindustria, exports of
women's' fashion fell by 24% in the first six months of the
year.
Armani's collection ended with a model in an evening robe
sporting the face of a black cat on a sequined, silvery
waistcoat, a tribute to Armani's pet Angel, who died in July.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi;
Editing by Alison Williams)