Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Artscape Inc. Announces the Appointment of New CEO

02/02/2021 | 01:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Canada, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artscape Inc., a not-for-profit organization that makes space for creativity and transforms communities, is pleased to announce the appointment of Grace Lee Reynolds as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1, 2021.

Over the past 30 years, Artscape evolved from a Toronto-based affordable artist studio provider to a global leader in creative placemaking, a practice that leverages arts and culture as a catalyst for community and urban development. This uniquely positions Artscape to support the creative community through the COVID-19 pandemic, and with the appointment of Lee Reynolds, it’s an exciting time for the organization to explore new and innovative revitalization opportunities to build a thriving artist community.

“Having dedicated my career to social impact organizations, Artscape’s multi-faceted ambition and mission inspires me,” said Lee Reynolds. “This is a critical time to empower artists and all those that are rooted in community and creativity to enable change. I look forward to working with all my fellow Artscapers to generate impact together.”

As an executive leader with depth and expertise in the public-private-philanthropic sector, Grace joined MaRS Discovery District in 2011. During her tenure at MaRS, she quickly transitioned into multiple senior leadership roles, from Director, Finance, to Chief Financial Officer and finally as the President, MaRS Discovery Enterprises Inc. & Chief Ecosystem Officer. Through her leadership portfolio, Grace has been accountable for the social enterprise business of the MaRS Centre innovation hub and its success, in addition to being responsible for strategic finance and corporate services functions.  She contributed to the development of MaRS as it grew to become an internationally-recognized innovation destination.

“Grace’s extensive experience in innovative, not-for-profit organizational development, positions her well to lead Artscape into its next evolution,” said Susan Pigott, Artscape Board Chair. “Her approach to driving change from within by motivating teams, while building complex partnerships and bolstering community engagement, will make her an effective leader.”

Always committed to driving social impact, Lee Reynolds previously held finance, management and business roles with the University Health Network, SickKids Foundation and Ernst & Young. She earned her Bachelor of Arts (Honours) followed by her Master of Accounting from the University of Waterloo and later, completed her CPA with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario. 

“I am thrilled at the opportunity to contribute to Artscape’s next chapter. Artscape has a vital role in Toronto’s development as a globally celebrated city benefitting from flourishing artists and creatives,” said Grace Lee Reynolds.

As Artscape looks forward to a bright future for the artists it serves, the Board of Directors would like to thank Tim Jones, the former CEO, for 22 years of excellent leadership and service to the organization, partners and employees. 

BACKGROUND

About Artscape

Artscape is a not-for-profit organization that makes space for creativity and transforms communities. Artscape’s projects, programs and services are designed to help creatives thrive while enhancing the communities around them to become more vibrant, inclusive and resilient.

Artscape is best known for its work as the developer/operator of a growing portfolio of 14 unique cultural facilities in Toronto—including community cultural hubs; multi-purpose creative spaces; artist live/work studio spaces; and 44 performances, exhibition and event spaces. Artscape’s work is accomplished through a range of social enterprises focusing on: real estate development; affordable housing and property management; performance and event facility.

Attachment 


Subagini Sivapatham
Director, Marketing and Communications, Artscape Inc.
647-309-9574
ssivapatham@artscape.ca

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:06pYOUGOV : Should countries work closer together to beat COVID?
PU
01:06pMEDINCELL S A : announces three new products entering regulatory development02.02.2021
PU
01:06pBREAKING NOTICE : ROSEN, A RESPECTED AND LEADING FIRM, Encourages Tricida Inc. Investors With Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – TCDA
BU
01:05pAirTest Introduces Next Generation WiFi CO2 Sensor for School Classrooms
NE
01:04pFREENET : announces further share buyback program and proposes total distribution of 1.65 euros per share
PU
01:02pF I L A FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED AFFINI S P A : Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A. qualifies as an "SME" as per article 1, paragraph 1, letter w-quater.1) of the CFA
PU
01:02pSIRIUS XM : SiriusXM Announces Extensive Super Bowl LV Programming Lineup Featuring On-Site and Virtual Coverage
PR
01:01pGRYPHON USA : Expands Auction Group to Better Service Bank REO Marketplace
PR
01:01pFEDERAL RESERVE : Updates FedNowSM Service Launch to 2023
BU
01:01pEFG COMPANIES : Brings Home Two Golds and A Silver at National Stevie® Awards
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SILVER : Retail investors turn attention to silver as GameStop shares retreat
2BP PLC : Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive
3FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA : FRESENIUS : Meets 2020 Guidance; Expects 2021 Earnings Hit From Pandemic
4GameStop shares halve, spelling possible end to manic Reddit rally
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : ALIBABA : Announces December Quarter 2020 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ