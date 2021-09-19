Barrett-Jackson : Inaugural Houston Auction Hits $37.5 Million Fueled by $1.98 Million Sale of Porsche 928 Driven by Tom Cruise in “Risky Business”

Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, continued at full throttle during the Inaugural Houston Auction at NRG Center in Houston, Texas, September 16-18, 2021, with $37.5 million in total sales. Strong prices for collectible vehicles combined with tremendous turnout led to many world auction records and a rising demand for American-made Resto-Mods, quality customs and vehicles with celebrity provenance. On Saturday, the auction arena was electric when a stellar group of vehicles crossed the block led by a 1979 Porsche 928 (Lot#749) driven by Tom Cruise in the film “Risky Business” that sold for $1.98 million, becoming the world record auction sale of any Porsche 928 from any year.

Barrett-Jackson’s first auction in the Lone Star State featured a 100-percent No Reserve docket with nearly 500 collectible vehicles that sold for more than $35.4 million. The Automobilia Auction featured 279 pieces that sold for over $1 million, marking the most successful non-Scottsdale Automobilia Auction in the company’s history. Barrett-Jackson also continued to trailblaze with the auction of two NFTs, which brought in a combined $14,000.

On Saturday, Lot #3000, a 1956 Chevrolet 150 sold to benefit charity for $425,000 and was immediately donated back, igniting a second round of bidding that raised an additional $400,000. Another $175,000 was donated, bringing the total raised from the sale of the Chevrolet 150 to $1 million benefiting Honor Flight. To date, Barrett-Jackson has helped raise over $135 million for charity.

Barrett-Jackson’s Inaugural Houston Auction total sales reached over $37.5 million with a 100-percent sell-through rate and 34 world-record auction sales, surpassing over 200 world records in 2021. Click here to see the inaugural event’s recap video.

“This was a banner year filled with historic events made up of over 200 world-record auction sales that are forever etched into automotive history,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “Thanks to our sponsors, consignors, bidders and guests, our Inaugural Houston Auction was an extraordinary extension of this year’s success. We’re far more than a car auction; we’re an immersive automotive experience with exhibitors, thrill rides and activities that rivals any event. We can’t wait for our January 2022 Scottsdale Auction, when we’ll celebrate everything we’ve accomplished over our 50-year history, in true Barrett-Jackson fashion.”

The top ten vehicles sold during the Inaugural Houston Auction included:

During the three-day auction, Barrett-Jackson sold 279 authentic automobilia items for more than $1 million, the highest sales ever achieved during a non-Scottsdale Auction. Top automobilia pieces in Houston included a 1940s-50s Flying A Service animated porcelain neon sign (Lot #7297) that sold for $77,050, and a 1950s Mobiloil Pegasus left-facing animated porcelain neon sign (Lot #8299) which sold for $69,000.

“We rocked the house in Houston and delivered the kind of results expected from a state that likes to do everything bigger and better,” said Steve Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson. “Our 100-percent No Reserve docket reinforced the demand for American-built Resto-Mods and quality customs, and the strong prices underscored the trust we’ve earned from our consignors and bidders. We’re bringing new collectors to the hobby with every auction with diverse dockets filled with vehicles that enthusiasts can relate to and enjoy. Join us in Scottsdale in January to celebrate this incredible journey we’re on.”

Barrett-Jackson also continued to fill the demand for collector car NFTs with two movie-themed Motoclub SparkNFTs. The 1959 Cadillac “Ghostbusters Ectomobile” Re-Creation NFT (Lot #4001) sold for $8,000, and the 1994 Toyota Supra from “The Fast & The Furious” franchise NFT (Lot #4002), hammered in at $6,000.

On Friday, Craig Jackson was joined by Aaron Shelby, grandson of Carroll Shelby and Board Member of Carroll Shelby International for the historic presentation of the 1967 Ford Shelby GT500 Experimental (EXP500) “Little Red” and the only Shelby GT500 convertible built that same year, marking the first time in history that these two vehicles were shown together in public. Click here to watch “Little Red Returns.”

