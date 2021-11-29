Blackford at RSNA 2021: It's Time to Realize the Value of AI

World’s broadest AI imaging marketplace enables unbiased navigation of medical imaging AI to identify the best-suited applications, measure their potential, and realize the value that they can deliver

Blackford Analysis, the platform for medical imaging applications and AI, today unveiled its latest vision at RSNA 2021. The platform now provides a standardized, unbiased approach to the largest number of medical imaging AI algorithms on the market.

Through Blackford’s curated market of integrated AI applications, healthcare organizations can identify the applications best suited to their organization, measure their potential, roll them out, and realize the value that they can deliver. Serving more than 750 sites across the world, the platform currently provides access to 56 regulatory cleared clinical applications, with more joining every month.

Blackford will be showcasing several exciting new AI applications at RSNA that are now available on its platform, as well as highlighting key new partnerships with 3M Health Information Systems, Bialogics and EBIT, Esaote.

3M M*Modal Fluency for Imaging combines advanced speech recognition technology, computer-assisted physician documentation (CAPD) for real-time clinical insights, information-enabled workflow management and productivity-enhancing tools.

Bialogics identifies, extracts, and correlates data from diagnostic reports to provide analysis of AI/ML algorithms AI analysis to unlock clinical and operational insights hidden within discrete and narrative data elements.

Ebit, Esaote Group integrates within the Blackford RIS-CVIS PACS environment, allowing enhanced clinical solutions to physicians.

“When navigating the AI landscape, nothing is more important than access to a broad offering of applications from a platform provider who is free of clinical bias and has a history of success in delivery within the AI marketplace space,” said Ben Panter, CEO, Blackford. “We originated the AI marketplace concept and offer the broadest integrated suite of medical imaging in the market today. As the leading marketplace provider, we believe in integrity and the opportunity to navigate without risk and bias.”

Navigate the market

Blackford’s unbiased, open vendor approach provides access to the widest selection of regulatory cleared medical imaging AI applications and allows any application on the market to be quickly added – including those developed in-house.

“Our established frameworks allow healthcare organizations to determine the most accurate and valuable solutions with a fraction of the IT and clinical resources when compared to any other marketplaces or direct interactions with AI vendors,” said Panter.

Measure the potential

The platform allows providers to accelerate the evaluation process of any given AI algorithm by providing tools to dramatically compress the time and investment required to assess and quickly determine their appropriateness and applicability.

“We use evidence to help define our customers’ AI strategy and avoid time-consuming trial-and-error attempts, while reducing the internal and external costs of AI evaluation,” said Panter.

Realize the value

But the ultimate goal of Blackford’s dedicated platform is to help healthcare organizations realize and enhance the value of medical imaging AI applications over time – delivering economies of scale to magnify the benefits.

“We do this by quickly and easily deploying applications, innovating the workflow integrations, orchestration and tools required, and continually measuring application performance as the AI market develops,” said Panter. “We enable the clarity of an algorithm’s value and performance over time, providing greater confidence for the continuation of program funding and long-term application utilization.”

Also, at RSNA this year, on Wednesday, December 1st, at 11:30 a.m. CST Blackford CEO Ben Panter will deliver an Industry Presentation entitled What’s Holding AI Back? The presentation will address the key challenges that must be overcome to make AI a commercial success in medical imaging.

Schedule an in-person or virtual meeting with Blackford at RSNA, visit: https://www.blackfordanalysis.com/event/rsna-2021/ or explore the company’s virtual booth at: https://info.blackfordanalysis.com/blackford-virtual-booth.

About Blackford

Blackford delivers a dedicated platform and service for the effective selection, deployment, orchestration and use of best-in-class medical imaging applications and AI. Blackford is the only company that can help healthcare organizations navigate the medical imaging AI market, identify the applications best suited to their organization, measure their potential, roll them out, and realize the value that they can deliver. www.blackfordanalysis.com

Follow Blackford on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211129005593/en/