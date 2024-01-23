BRASILIA, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's government is eyeing providing credit for airlines through the national aviation fund FNAC, state development bank BNDES and "other credit lines," Ports and Airports Minister Silvio Costa Filho said on Tuesday.

Filho also mentioned the reduction of aviation kerosene prices was also among actions being considered to support the sector.

Additionally, he noted the high level of legal disputes affecting companies in Brazil, which he described as "insane," is another topic under discussion. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Chris Reese)