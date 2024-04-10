(Reuters) -China International Capital (CICC) said on Wednesday that President and Chief Financial Officer Wu Bo would step down from his positions, effective immediately.

CICC, one of the country's top investment banks, also said it had cancelled the nomination of Wu Bo as a candidate for executive director without citing a reason.

"Wu Bo has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the board during his term of office and there is no other matter relating to his retirement that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders, creditors of the company," CICC said in a filing.

The company said it allotted the duties of president and CFO to Chairman Chen Liang and management committee member Xu Yicheng, respectively.

