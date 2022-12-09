Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Colombia, U.S. to hold conference on migration in 2023

12/09/2022 | 04:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Migrants cross the border in Yuma

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia and the United States will hold a conference in the first quarter of next year to look at measures that would guarantee rights for migrants heading north to the U.S. border, officials from the two countries announced on Friday.

Colombia has become a stepping stone for many migrants from Latin America and elsewhere who travel through the dangerous jungle of the Darien Gap that links Colombia with Panama, before continuing up through Central America.

The phenomenon is a problem for the whole region, U.S. Secretary for Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas told journalists in Bogota.

"This is a regional challenge and it therefore requires a regional solution," Mayorkas said during a joint declaration with Colombian Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva, following a meeting with President Gustavo Petro.

"We have to respect the humanitarian rights of individuals seeking shelter and at the same time we also have to abide by the laws of our respective countries," Mayorkas added.

The administration of U.S President Joe Biden has struggled to deal with a record number of migrants trying to cross the country's southern border with Mexico.

In November a U.S federal judge invalidated a border order known as Title 42, implemented in March 2020, that allowed authorities to quickly remove migrants caught crossing the border without letting them apply for asylum.

The effective date of the ruling was delayed until Dec. 21 and - legal challenges not withstanding - the administration is preparing for the possibility of 9,000-14,000 migrants per day if the order is fully lifted.

The objective of next year's conference is to establish rules that the attending parties can comply with, Leyva said.

(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NASDAQ COLOMBIA 1.03% 279.901549 Real-time Quote.-24.25%
REGION GROUP -0.37% 2.69 Delayed Quote.-9.09%
Latest news "Economy"
05:00pTSX posts biggest weekly decline since September as oil tumbles
RE
04:58pStocks fall, yields rise as inflation data sends mixed signals
RE
04:54pColombia, U.S. to hold conference on migration in 2023
RE
04:48pBOJ's Takata: Japan not in phase to remove yield curve control - Nikkei
RE
04:48pFTX secretly funded crypto news site - Axios
RE
04:38pU.S. Supreme Court to consider prohibition on encouraging illegal immigration
RE
04:28pSoybeans ease on global stocks; exports, South American weather underpin
RE
04:22pWall Street ends lower as investors digest economic data
RE
04:22pLIVESTOCK-CME live cattle firm on cash resiliency
RE
04:15pExxon completes sale of Chad, Cameroon operations for $407 million
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. producer prices increase in November
2Analyst recommendations: Apple, Costco, Metlife, Netflix, Take-Two...
3UBS AG : Downgraded to Neutral by Credit Suisse
4Anglo American Sees 2022 Production Down 3%
5Futures edge higher ahead of producer prices data

HOT NEWS