March 05, 2024 at 04:12 am EST

(Corrects to show net interest income fell, not interest income in paragraph 4)

(Reuters) -Colombian financial conglomerate Grupo Aval posted a year-over-year rise in net profit in the fourth quarter, a securities filing showed on Tuesday, as their investment portfolio experienced positive returns in line with positive financial markets performance.

Net profit came in at 82.9 billion Colombian pesos ($21.03 million), in the October through December period.

Meanwhile, the conglomerate reported interest income in the period up to 20.8% 7.42 trillion pesos.

However, net interest income came at 1.53 trillion, down 13.3% from a year earlier.

The company said the Colombian peso appreciated 20.5% relative to the US dollar over the year.

"This context reflected an under-par year for our business" it said in a statement.

Although Grupo Aval's non-financial sector business was a strong contributor to the positive results, it fell in 2023 by 29.2% when compared with 2022.

The financial portfolio of Grupo Aval includes Colombian banks Banco de Bogota, Banco Popular, Banco AV Villas and Banco de Occidente.

($1 = 3,942.2100 Colombian pesos)

(Reporting by Natalia Siniawski; editing by Jason Neely and Louise Heavens)