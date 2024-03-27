Communications services companies rose as traders chased gains in high-growth sectors.

Walt Disney Co. and a board appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reached a settlement regarding the governance of a special tax district, resetting what became a contentious relationship between the state and one of its biggest employers.

S&P Global cut its credit rating on Paramount Global to BB-plus from BBB-minus Wednesday, or what is considered junk territory, citing continuing cord cutting and elevated investments required to support the buildout of streaming services.

NBC News cut ties with Ronna McDaniel mere days after it hired the former Republican National Committe chairwoman as a contributor, a dramatic about-face that followed a very public rebuke from some of its biggest stars.



03-27-24