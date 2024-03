Communications services companies fell sharply as traders retreated from some high-risk niches.

Paramount Global shares slid amid skepticism about the Hollywood studio's prospects of selling itself at a premium.

Shares of Terran Orbital surged after the satellite-products maker disclosed that it received an unsolicited all-cash buyout proposal from Lockheed Martin Corp.

