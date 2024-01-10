Communications services companies rose amid deal activity in the sector.

Skydance Media, controlled by David Ellison, is weighing an all-cash bid for Paramount's parent, National Amusements, with financial help from other Skydance investors including the chief executive's father, billionaire Larry Ellison, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Shares of EchoStar, which recently merged with Dish Network, surged after the telecommunications company said it has hired advisers to help evaluate potential strategic alternatives.

