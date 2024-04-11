Communications services companies rose as traders bought into high-risk sectors, due to fading fears about inflation rates.

Advertising conglomerate Publicis Groupe said first-quarter revenue continued to grow and beat expectations, helped by new business wins and what it called a clear rebound in the technology sector.

Swedish audio streaming giant Spotify said it would enable users to remix songs in an attempt to respond to competition from TikTok, where users often customize songs.

