Communities In Schools of Atlanta : to Host Back to School Supply Giveaway September 26

Communities In Schools® (CIS) of Atlanta, the organization that ensures all students have the wrap-around support they need to stay in school and on a path to graduation, will host a Back to School Supply Giveaway on Saturday, September 26 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET at D.M. Therrell High School, 3099 Panther Trail SW, Atlanta. The event will be sponsored by Roark Capital, an Atlanta-based private equity firm focused on investing in multi-location businesses.

“This year’s back to school experience is unlike any other that students have experienced before. The pandemic has irrevocably changed how students learn, what their access to education is like, and it is important that we give them the supplies they need to start the school year off right,” said Frank Brown, Esq., Chief Executive Officer of CIS of Atlanta. “We will be distributing backpacks full of school supplies and restaurant gift cards to our most at-risk students that may not have had access otherwise. We are grateful for our collaboration with Roark and for their generosity, leadership and support, including sponsoring this event.”

A recent CNBC report stated that at least 24 million students could drop out of school due to the coronavirus pandemic. The data taken from a report from the United Nations Children’s Fund cites the disruption to schools caused by the coronavirus pandemic constitutes a “global education emergency” that threatens to derail the education of millions.

“It is imperative that we provide students in under-resourced circumstances with what they need to get a solid education, and we are so pleased to support this event for students in our surrounding community,” said Allison Hill, Head of Diversity & Social Responsibility at Roark. “We as a firm are dedicated to making a long-term, meaningful impact on every student’s chance for success throughout their academic career. This includes helping children know their community cares about them so they can believe they have a bright future ahead. Our ongoing support of Communities In Schools of Atlanta has been a rewarding experience for our team members.”

The Back to School Supply Giveaway event is open to CIS caseload students attending Kimberly Elementary School, Bunche Middle School and Therrell High School. Much needed school supplies will be distributed including noise cancelling earphones, books, masks, pens and pencils, notebooks, FOCUS Brands gift cards and more. Lunch for each family will also be provided by Jimmy John’s. FOCUS and Jimmy John’s are affiliates of Roark. Participants will be entered into a drawing to win prizes such as gas gift cards and grocery gift cards.

About Communities In Schools of Atlanta

Communities In Schools of Atlanta is an award-winning dropout prevention organization that was established in Atlanta, Georgia in 1972. What began in the basement of a modest home in the Grant Park community is now the nation’s largest dropout prevention network with a proven track record of positively impacting graduation rates.

Communities In Schools of Atlanta’s mission is to surround students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life. By bringing caring adults into the schools to address children’s unmet needs, we provide the link between educators and the community. The result: teachers are free to teach, and students – many in jeopardy of dropping out – have the opportunity to focus on learning. Communities In Schools of Atlanta empowered 30,000 students during the 2017-2018 school year, and 4,500 of those students received intensive individualized support. 98% of our case load students stayed in school, and 96% were promoted or graduated. We are currently serving four school districts; Atlanta Public Schools, Fulton County, DeKalb County, and Clayton County.

About Roark

Roark focuses on investing in the consumer and business services sectors, with a specialization in franchised and multi-location businesses. Since inception, affiliates of Roark have invested in 78 franchise/multi-location brands, which collectively generate $41 billion in annual system revenues from 39,000 locations in 50 states and 81 countries. Please visit www.roarkcapital.com to learn more.

