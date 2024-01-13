Copenhagen prepares for their new king and queen

STORY: The 55-year-old prince will be proclaimed king at Christiansborg Palace on Sunday (January 14) following Margrethe's surprise announcement on live TV on New Year's Eve that she would abdicate in favour of her oldest son after 52 years on the throne.

It is the first time in nearly 900 years that a sitting Danish monarch has abdicated and people on the streets of the capital said they looked forward to witnessing a "historic" moment when a living monarch will be succeeded by their heir.