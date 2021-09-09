Crewe : Successfully Advises on Sale of ACTA to HydroJug

Boutique investment bank facilitates purchase of activewear e-commerce brand

Crewe is pleased to announce the successful sale of activewear company ACTA to HydroJug, with guidance from Crewe’s investment banking division. Founded in 2018, ACTA leveraged Crewe as an advisor as it sought a buyer for its prestigious brand. HydroJug, a leading reusable water bottle company started in 2016, beat out competitors seeking to acquire ACTA.

As a growing e-commerce and activewear enterprise, ACTA represents a strategic purchase for HydroJug as it expands into other verticals in the health and wellness arena. HydroJug recently ranked 33rd on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list, which highlights the nation’s fastest-growing companies.

“Because of the synergies between the two companies, it made a lot of sense to add ACTA to our family," said Hayden Wadsworth, founder, and CEO of HydroJug. "Taylor did such a good job of creating the foundation for the company, and HydroJug is looking forward to building upon it as we continue to make our mark in the health and wellness space.”

Crewe’s extensive experience on the sell side of middle-market e-commerce and apparel companies seeking buyers proved pivotal in the successful funding of the deal. As ACTA owner and founder Taylor Brown wanted to maximize the potential of the brand they built, Crewe’s investment banking team provided strategic counsel and a structure to complete the deal while leveraging industry relationships to find the right buyer.

“When looking at potential buyers, it was essential to preserve the legacy of the brand we had built thus far. Working with Jared Rasmussen and his team at Crewe allowed us to find the perfect fit in HydroJug, with similar roots, the ability to scale, and vibrant leadership that matched ours,” explained Brown of his work with Rasmussen, senior vice president at Crewe. “The strategic counsel provided by Crewe was critical, allowing us to feel confident in the decision we made for the business’s future.”

“We were excited about working with ACTA to find the right fit for the evolution of the company,” said Michael Bennett, managing partner of Crewe’s investment banking division. “Our expertise regarding e-commerce and apparel businesses allowed us to strategically advise Taylor on how he could transition the business and maximize buyer value.”

With a mission to help athletes pursue their best through sports and giving back, ACTA’s values align with those of HydroJug. ACTA serves four charities, donating 5% of all net profits to water, childhood cancer, sex trafficking and mental health organizations. Similarly, HydroJug is committed to making a difference through eliminating plastic water bottle waste and helping customers make environmentally friendly choices.

About Crewe

Crewe offers investment banking and M&A advisory through Crewe Capital, LLC, a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov), a member of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (www.SIPC.org), and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (www.finra.org).

About ACTA

ACTA creates activewear with the mission to help athletes pursue their best in and out of the gym through sport and charity.

About HydroJug

HydroJug was created to make it easier and more convenient for individuals to drink more water and reach their hydration goals. It’s an environmentally friendly choice, reducing single-use plastic water bottle consumption. With colorful options, it’s easy to customize your own reusable HydroJug to fit your personal style.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210909005334/en/