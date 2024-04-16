QUITO (Reuters) - Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa declared an energy emergency on Tuesday and named an interim energy minister, as the South American country struggles with a drought affecting hydro-electricity production.

"Today we took a strong decision, once again we had to, which is to declare an emergency in the country's energy sector," Noboa said at a government event in the western city of Guayaquil. "I have asked the minister to resign."

Former energy minister Andrea Arrobo was replaced on an interim basis by Transportation Minister Roberto Luque, who will also keep his other post, Noboa's office said in a later statement.

A drought brought on by the El Nino climate phenomenon has affected production at hydro-electric dams, which are Ecuador's main source of electricity, leading to planned power cuts and energy imports from neighboring Colombia.

The ministry of energy on Monday announced energy cuts across the country due to the drought.

Noboa also said there had been acts of sabotage at certain power plants, adding that "we have launched an investigation" into the areas where damage had been reported, without providing further details.

The national assembly in January approved a bill pitched by Noboa to modernize the country's electricity sector.

Neighbor Colombia is also heavily dependent on hydro-electricity and its capital Bogota has imposed rolling water rationing.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Josie Kao and Sandra Maler)