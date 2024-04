BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union has opened two investigations into the use of foreign subsidies in the solar power sector, European Commissioner for the internal market Thierry Breton said on Wednesday.

According to an EU official, the investigations concern a public procurement tender in Romania for the design, construction and operation of a photovoltaic park and bids from Chinese-owned companies.

