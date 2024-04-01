(Reuters) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation has arrested a would-be intruder who tried to ram his car through the front gate of the agency's Atlanta field office on Monday, according to FBI officials.

The man, who had no association with the facility but whose identity was not immediately made public, was taken to an area hospital for evaluation, FBI spokesperson Tony Thomas said, adding that the driver showed no visible signs of physical injury.

There was no known motive for the attempted intrusion, and no "direct indications" that the incident was related to extremism or terror organizations, according to Thomas.

The suspect's car was halted when it crashed into a steel pop-up barrier deployed in front of the vehicle as he tried to drive through the main employee entrance of the facility shortly after noon, Thomas said.

Several FBI agents who witnessed the incident took the man into custody as he got out of the car, according to an FBI statement.

Bomb squad and evidence technicians examined the car afterward, and the vehicle was hauled away, Thomas said. No shots were fired, and no one was hurt in the incident, he said.

The FBI said it was considering presenting the case to prosecutors for state and federal charges.

