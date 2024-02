Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose as concerns about regional banks subsided.

New York Community Bancorp rose by more than 5%.

Pacific Northwest bank Columbia Banking System and Valley National Bancorp, two more banks hard hit by fears that volatile bond yields and commercial-property busts would cause another round of failures, also recouped some of their recent losses.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-02-24 1749ET