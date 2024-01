STORY: Beyond the city, as much as eight inches (20 cm) of snow was forecast in interior portions of New York state, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and northeast through New England along and just north of Interstate 95.

Some areas could see as much as a foot of snow, the weather service said.

The agency and state officials urged the 16 million people who were under a winter storm watch across the region to stay vigilant as snow from the storm could cover roads and topple trees and electrical lines, making travel treacherous and knocking out power.