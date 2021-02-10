Log in
Fortune 50 Executive and Documentary Film Executive Producer D. John Jackson to Release Insightful New Book to Encourage Young Black Men and Boys

02/10/2021 | 01:57pm EST
“What About Me: Walking the Tightrope as a Black Man in America”

Available on Amazon on February 23

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5J Entertainment’s D. John Jackson, a Fortune 50 corporate executive with over thirty years of engineering and business leadership, has authored a new book written specifically for young Black men and boys in America titled “What About Me: Walking the Tightrope as a Black Man in America.” Available on Amazon on February 23, the book speaks to, and for, all marginalized or underrepresented voices with a call of courage and perseverance according to Jackson.

“When young Black men and boys are fully appreciated, when we all come together through stories of success and hope, this country will finally reach its true potential,” said Jackson. “In the book, I share a simple, powerful message: ‘Your life matters. Your dreams matter. And you can achieve them, no matter who you are or where you’re starting out.’”

Through the stories and lessons of his own personal journey, Jackson proves time and again that what you say and do can change the trajectory of your life. He strongly provides all marginalized or underrepresented voices with a call of courage and perseverance.

Among the themes explored in the book:

  • How education about history is key to understanding the root of racism and knowing how to dismantle it.
  • How to address those who still deny the continual violence and discrimination of Black people in America.
  • How to handle microaggressions.
  • Why being Black in America is like “walking on eggshells on a ‘tightrope’ across an active volcano with the wind blowing.”
  • How to find your purpose.
  • Self-care tips - one of them being “don’t let your baggage block your blessings.”

Jackson is also an executive producer for “What About Me,” a documentary created to foster engagement among Black men during one of the most tumultuous periods in American history. In an effort to change the negative perceptions of Black men in the media, 5J Entertainment in collaboration with a prominent assembly of Black leaders and professionals, released the pioneering documentary “What About Me,” airing on Amazon Prime and in syndication throughout Black History Month. The film features interview with actor Marcus Scribner of ABC’s “Black-ish;” actor Timon Kyle Durrett of OWN’s “Queen Sugar;” actor Roshon Fegan of OWN’s “Greenleaf;” attorney Todd Belcore of Social Change; and Civil Rights Attorney J. Wyndal Gordon, The Warrior Lawyer. For more information about the film, please visit us on Facebook and Instagram at @whataboutmedocumentary 

Author D. John Jackson
D. John Jackson is a Fortune 50 leader with global responsibilities that include strategic planning, engineering, data science, and artificial intelligence. A creative visionary, he’s an executive producer of documentary films, an author, a strategist, a futurist thinker, a lecturer, and a motivational speaker. His speaking topics are diverse and range from leadership and world history to emerging technologies, economics, and competition in the global marketplace. He is also the founder of 5J Entertainment, a company committed to educating, informing, entertaining, and promoting positive images of African Americans through various forms of media. Its first film documentary, What About Me, explores the untold, unheard, distorted, and misunderstood stories of Black men in America. Learn more at http://5J-Entertainment.com/.

For More Information Contact:
Taroue Brooks
Taroue.brooks@yahoo.com
202-431-1119

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b530b298-298e-416c-95de-176a57d63352

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/650e6936-fd24-43f1-bcef-98aa8cce2448


Book Cover


D. John Jackson, Author of "What About Me: Walking the Tightrope as a Black Man in America”



© GlobeNewswire 2021
