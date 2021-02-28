France and Germany to require COVID-19 test for some border crossings

PARIS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - France and Germany have agreed
that people crossing the border between the French region of
Moselle and Germany will have to have proof of a negative
COVID-19 antigen test in the previous 48 hours, French Europe
Minister Clement Beaune said on Sunday.
The French government was eager to keep travel restrictions
limited at the border, which 16,000 French workers from Moselle
cross each day.
"We have negotiated with the Germans so that crossing the
border remains allowed, so that these tests are faster and
easier antigenic tests," Beaune said on BFM TV.
Germany's Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases on
Sunday classified the Moselle district as an area of concern due
to the spread of a coronavirus variant first detected in South
Africa. The decision prompted Berlin to announce that Germany
would impose restrictions on travel from the Moselle region from
Tuesday.
Public transport between Moselle and the German states of
Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland will be suspended, and
commuters arriving from Moselle by car will need to produce a
negative COVID-19 test. Police will not set up stationary border
controls, but will make random checks, German authorities said.
Germany already has border controls in place with the Czech
Republic and Austria and had been trying to avoid restrictions
on its border with France.
France has resisted imposing a new national lockdown to
control more contagious variants, but has begun to toughen
restrictions locally in places such as Dunkirk in the north and
Nice in the south.
French President Emmanuel Macron has consistently advocated
keeping borders open between EU countries during the pandemic,
and clashed with Germany last year after Berlin precipitously
closed the border during the first wave.
(Reporting by Tangi Salaun, Leigh Thomas and Elizabeth Pineau
in Paris and Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt
Editing by Susan Fenton and Jane Merriman)