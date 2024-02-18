STORY: What was Gaza's largest remaining functioning hospital went "completely out of service" on Sunday (February 18), local and U.N. health officials have said.

Scores of patients are still sheltering in Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis, a spokesperson for Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry said - but there is no power and not enough staff to treat them all.

This was Nasser on Thursday (February 15), after a raid by Israeli forces.

Gaza's hospitals have been a focal point of Israel's four-month bombardment.

Most have been put out of action by fighting and a lack of fuel.

That's left the enclave's 2.3 million population without proper healthcare.

Tens of thousands have been wounded by airstrikes; many others suffer from chronic illness and, increasingly, starvation.

Israel alleges that Hamas has been keeping weapons and hostages in medical facilities.

Hamas has denied allegations that its fighters use medical facilities for cover.

The World Health Organization has urged Israel to grant its staff access to Nasser so that it can assess the conditions of patients and any critical medical needs.