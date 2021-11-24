Generational Equity Advises Bogey Free LLC in its Sale to Baymark Partners

Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client Bogey Free LLC dba Rackmount Solutions to Baymark Partners. The acquisition closed November 15, 2021.

Located in Plano, Texas, Rackmount Solutions (Rackmount) provides off-the-shelf, custom, and niche server racks, server cabinets, wall mounts, portable cooling solutions, outdoor enclosures, batteries, integrated AC and DC power system solutions, rack accessories and power, along with installation and maintenance services over the phone and through:

- www.rackmountsolutions.net

- www.serverrack.com

Rackmount serves any customer needing computer system and network peripherals. The resulting customer markets are therefore a function of the level of need by demand industries. Typical customer markets include the technology industry; government and defense; retail; engineering and construction, and education.

“Baymark is very excited to be partnering with Tom and the management team in growing and expanding the company,” said David Hook, Managing Director at Baymark Partners.

Baymark Partners is a Plano, Texas-based growth oriented private equity firm acquiring growing middle market service (healthcare, business and IT), distribution, manufacturing and tech enabled (SAAS and E-Commerce) companies providing owners with liquidity and companies with resources to accelerate their growth.

The professionals at Baymark Partners possess over 100 years of successful experience in acquiring, investing and operating growth companies. Their experience ranges from early stage, high growth to fully developed market leaders. This experience, combined with its active Advisory Board, gives Baymark the ability to implement strategic and operational discipline required to transition middle market companies to a more mature and valuable market position.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Central Region, Michael Goss, and his team with support from Vice President, M&A, Jacob Mangalath successfully closed the deal.

“Tom Currier has built an amazing business with a who’s who of blue-chip clients and supplies everything from one-off rack accessories up to multi-million dollar projects with consistently high customer satisfaction,” said Goss.

Goss added, “With Baymark coming alongside them, they will be able to continue to scale the ongoing organic growth and reach of this business across North America as well as look for accelerated growth via add-on acquisitions. It’s a very exciting time for sure.”

