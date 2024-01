STORY: Demonstrations have gained momentum after reports emerged from investigative news website Correctiv of a meeting of right-wing extremists in Potsdam at which migration policies including mass deportations of people of foreign origin were discussed.

The AfD, which is polling second in nationwide surveys, has denied the reported migration plans are party policy. It declined to comment on the demonstrations against it.

On Sunday, rallies were held in Berlin, Munich and Cologne, as well as in more traditional AfD voting strongholds in eastern Germany such as Leipzig and Dresden, with turnout in many places far higher than expected.

Event organizers estimated around 300,000 people demonstrated nationwide on Saturday.