SINGAPORE, March 27 (Reuters) - HSBC on Wednesday said it is setting up a $1 billion growth fund called ASEAN Growth Fund that provides lending to companies that are scaling up via digital platforms across Southeast Asia. (Reporting by Fanny Potkin and Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Tom Hogue)
