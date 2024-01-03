Health-care companies ticked down as traders rotated into sectors that were less sensitive to the rate of economic growth.

Cigna is in advanced talks to sell its Medicare business to Health Care Service Corp. for between $3 billion and $4 billion in an about-face for the health-insurance giant, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The initiative follows the collapse of an effort by Cigna to buy out an other major Medicare provider, Humana.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical rose after the specialty pharmaceutical company projected 2024 adjusted earnings and revenue growth.

Instrumentation maker Thermo Fisher Scientific said it no longer sells certain DNA-based human-identification products in Tibet, building on a similar halt of sales to China's Xinjiang region of technology that human-rights groups allege can be misused by local police forces.

